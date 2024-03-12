Bigg Boss 16's winner MC Stan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. While the actor is not very active on many platforms, he makes sure to keep in touch with his fans every now and then. The rapper faced a major issue and he took to his social media account to alert his fans.

MC Stan's YouTube channel gets hacked

MC Stan took to Instagram and shared the news of his YouTube channel being hacked by someone. He asked his fans to stay patient as he will soon sort out the issue. He wrote, "famm kisne toh yede ki leke youtube hack kia hai kya malum kya scene yaar sabr karo thoda!! @youtubeindia My yt channel is hacked!"

(Fam, someone has hacked my YouTube channel. I don't know what the problem is. Please be patient for a while.)

He further shared another story wherein a QR code appears amidst YouTube videos. He wrote, "QR code scan mat karna aur konsi link pe jaana matclick mat karna kuch bhi ho scam ho sakta hai. Public konsi link pe click mat karna."

Have a look at the Instagram stories put up by MC Stan-

(Don't scan the QR code and don't click on any links, you never know, you can be scammed.)

More about MC Stan

MC Stan is an Indian rapper and performer and has a massive fan following. His real name is Altaf Shaikh and he rose to popularity for his track Basti Ka Hasti which remains one of the most loved songs of his fans. Stan likes to keep it private. He avoids public gatherings and media interactions.

MC Stan in Bigg Boss 16

MC Stan took his fans by surprise by participating in one of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 16. The rapper had quite an interesting journey in the Bigg Boss house as he found it difficult to mingle with most of the contestants in the beginning and often wanted to quit the show.

However, with time, he formed friendships with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. From wanting to quit the show, to winning Bigg Boss 16, Stan had an amazing journey in the show.

