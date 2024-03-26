Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah appeared as contestants in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. They were often snapped together, which led to the spark of their dating rumors. Fans wondered if the two shared a bond more than friendship. Reacting to the same, Shiv Thakare issued clarification during the Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast.

Was Shiv Thakare dating Daisy Shah?

Recently, Shiv Thakare appeared in a podcast episode with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limachiyaa. During their conversation, the popular comedienne asked the Bigg Boss 16 runner-up if he had something more than friendship with Daisy Shah as a few videos went viral with the duo in the frame.

Landing a clarification, Shiv commented, "Nahi nahi, kuch nahi tha. Aap ek baar cafe mein jao kisi ke saath, aap ek baar dikh jao, aur dono smile kar lo bas. Aur log kya bolte hain, cute jodi hai (No no, there was nothing. You go to a cafe once with someone, you meet once, and both of you smile, that's it. And what do people say, they are a cute couple)."

Meanwhile, Haarsh said that their gestures and expressions clearly stated that there was nothing between them. Further, the Thakare mentioned Daisy as his 'very good friend' and ,said that she has a long journey.

For the uninitiated, Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare were co-contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, other contestants who were a part of the show are Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, Sheezan Khan, Rashmeet Kaur, Nyrraa Banerji and Soundous Moufakir.

About Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare is known for participating in several reality shows. During his stint on Bigg Boss 16, he formed a close bond with inmates Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer, and others, who are known as 'mandali' members. He emerged as the first runner-up while MC Stan lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 16.

Further, Shiv went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and then appeared in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

