OPINION: Image conscious? Why do celebrities not want their names to be associated with Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss?

Imagine the biggest reality show falling short in preparing the final contestants' list because most of the names they approached with the offer have already been denied. Bigg Boss has been one of the topmost controversial reality shows, where the true side of our favorite on-screen characters is well portrayed. Often, the show has been called scripted, but a few have denied it too.

The show hosted by Salman Khan used to provide contestants with a great platform in the industry, but now it's all about spreading hate, distorting images, and creating controversies that can ruin career opportunities for many. I'll explore why being on Bigg Boss isn't as beneficial for contestants as it once was.

Bigg Boss is ruining the image of contestants

Bigg Boss is one of the longest-running shows, which has recently completed its seventeen years on national television. In the past, it served as a platform to boost contestants' careers and provide them with valuable exposure. However, in recent times, actors have expressed concerns that the show is tarnishing their image. Consequently, many of them are hesitant to accept offers to participate. Notable figures like Rati Pandey and social media influencer Faisal Shaikh have been declining invitations to join Bigg Boss for several years now.

Faisal Shaikh confessed in front of Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya, “Yaar, maine socha toh tha. Par mujhe aisa lagta hai mein chala toh jaunga. Bhale log na pasand karein mere fans toh karenge mujhe pasand. Phir darr lagta hai yaar ki kuch acha bana hua hai, kahin se kuch logon ka pyaar hai, kahin woh kharab na ho jaye (I had given it a thought. I feel I will go into the house and will get love from my fans too, even if the rest of the audience doesn’t like me. But then I fear losing the love and support I have gained).”

While Rati Pandey revealed that she has been approached by the makers several times she feels that the show has become something else now. She says, “We have to sit back and just think whether I have to go or not. Jo itni jama poonji humne kamayi hai, wo ek baar mein waha pe izzat khatam to nahi ho jayegi humari, which is a fact, you know (We have to sit back and just think about whether I should go or not. The wealth that we have earned, won't it all be lost in terms of respect in one go, which is a fact, you know).”

Dual face of the contestants inside Bigg Boss house

It's quite common to witness people getting into heated arguments inside the house, only to become good friends once they step outside. It's almost as if the house itself brings out the worst in them. Just look at Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain from Bigg Boss 17. They had numerous fights while inside the house, but now they're often spotted enjoying parties together at different events. This just goes to show that Sanaya Irani's observation about people being meaner to each other inside the Big Boss house holds true.

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actress Sanaya Irani says, “I think people become meaner when they are inside the house and become best friends once they are out. It makes me wonder what went wrong inside the house. The contestants are prompted to have an opinion, but that’s actually prodding them to be at loggerheads.”

Bigg Boss’s connection to social media is spoiling the credibility of the show

Many artists believe that Bigg Boss has lost its authenticity in recent seasons. They argue that non-deserving candidates are being crowned as winners simply because they have a large following on Instagram. Faisal Shaikh, a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi, recently discussed this issue in a podcast with Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik. According to Faisal, the show's format has changed, and now the winner is determined solely by social media popularity rather than their personality. This means that someone who is undeserving but has a strong social media presence will be crowned as the winner.

Further, he adds that there is no credibility left to the winner. On the other hand, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel described the show as a ‘dirty, disrespectful,’ as he mentions that the makers are picking up social media influencers and TikTokers for the show, mixing them up with the contestants. He further says, “Earlier you had only strictly actors. Then you started spoiling the entire fabric by getting actors with commoners. Then you started getting them with commoners and even commoners from an even lower section of society. Then you started combining everything together. It's become such a dirty, disrespectful show to even be associated with.” Harsh, but true, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor unapologetically told the truth.

Bigg Boss delves into contestants' personal lives

Bigg Boss is a reality show that operates on a concept unlike any other. Here, contestants live for nearly three months with strangers under 24x7 surveillance, where every reaction is captured. Horrifying, isn’t it? Now, imagine if someone from a contestant's personal life were to enter the show and start disclosing incidents from their personal life, tarnishing their image on national television.

This would surely boost the show's popularity and TRP but could ruin the contestant's life. This is precisely what happened in Bigg Boss 17 when Ayesha Khan entered the house with a list of complaints against Munawar Faruqui, accusing him of double dating and giving her the platform to discuss his personal life. The content was spicy enough for the show but also potent enough to tarnish a person's reputation.

Therefore, actors like Divyanka Tripathi think they are too family-oriented and introverted for the show, while Jennifer Winget believes that Bigg Boss is not her cup of tea. The fear of making their private lives public on national television is a significant reason why many actors decline the show.

