The 16th season of Bigg Boss was one of the most talked about and popular seasons of the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The season grabbed immense attention and spotlight for the 'mandali' (group), which includes Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer. Even after the show wrapped up, they don't miss out on any chance to reunite and celebrate their friendship.

Talking about the same in the recent podcast episode of Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh, Shiv Thakare shared that they still meet and have fun together. So, let us dive in to find out what more he has to say about the most celebrated group of Bigg Boss.

Shiv Thakare reveals meeting Mandali members at Farah Khan's place

In the latest podcast of Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh, the duo had Shiv Thakare as their guest. The comedienne aske Shiv if 'mandali' still exists, and if they still meet. He agreed and shared, "Sab milte hain bas social media pe nahi daalte. Farah mam ke ghar pe milte hain (We all meet, but we don't share it on social media. We all meet at Farah mam's home)." Shiv commented that people think that the mandali had been disbanded because they don't prefer posting pictures of the reunion on social media.

Opening up more about their bond and friendship, Shiv explained, "Ek dusre ko phone pe 8 din ke beech mein sab log baat karte hain. Sajid sir khud call karte hain (Everyone talks to each other on the phone every 8 days. Sajid sir himself calls)." The ex-participant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 mentioned that their relationship remains unchanged. He also mentioned that they tease each other and offer valuable advice whenever necessary.

Continuing the conversation, Shiv Thakare revealed that the mandali members stand strongly for each other and even seek advice when someone shares receiving an offer for a project. He further added, "Sab mast hai, social media pe daalne ki zaroorat hi nahi hai (Everything is great, there is no need to post it on social media)."

Shiv Thakare on winning Bigg Boss Marathi

Before participating in Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant, Shiv Thakare emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi. So, during the podcast, Bharti Singh asked him how he managed to win. To this, he replied, "Meko lagta hai ki baaki sab log aapke saath artist rehte hain na, unka ek alag swag rehta hai ki meko yahi chahiye. Apne ko do roti mil gayi aurjhagda karna ho, nahi karunga jhagda main. Meko nahi chahiye (I feel that the others around me were artists, and they had a different swag that they wanted that thing. When it came to me, I got my two chapattis, and I would not fight)."

Shiv Thakare in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Most recently, Shiv Thakare was seen as a contestant in the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. On the show, he managed to impress judges and the fans with his spectacular performances. Despite his dedication and hard work on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, he got eliminated just before the finale.

For the unversed, Shiv Thakare is also known for his stint on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where he reached the finale.

