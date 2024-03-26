Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcasts with celebrities are loved by the viewers. The duo recently had the reality TV star Shiv Thakare on their show wherein he spilled the beans on how his life changed post Bigg Boss 16 and doing three reality shows in a year. The Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner also revealed that he received less than half of the winning amount after his win in the show. Read below to know more.

Shiv Thakare on getting half winning amount for Bigg Boss Marathi

In the podcast with Bharti and Haarsh, Shiv Thakare revealed that he received only half the winning amount from Bigg Boss Marathi. He explained that the winning amount was Rs 25 lakh. However, because of an end-moment twist during the finale, the winning prize was deducted by 8 lakh because of the other finalists. The amount was reduced to 17 lakh but he received around 11.5 lakh in his account.

He mentioned that there were other deductions as well which he wasn't aware of; it included the air ticket fares when his family traveled down on the sets of the show and a few clothing bills.

Shiv Thakare reveals his life-changing after Bigg Boss 16

While Shiv didn't earn a lot of money through Bigg Boss Marathi, his life changed after Bigg Boss 16, as he got many brand offers and collaborations. He revealed earning a decent amount of money through attending events. He revealed that he never imagined he would earn so much with an appearance or a reel. He mentioned the phase where he got to do three reality shows back-to-back which added value to him and revealed he wants to make the most of it.

Shiv stated that he had smaller dreams of earning at least 50,000 per month and he has a lot of gratitude for where he has reached in his life. He mentioned that he has his work ethic in place and likes to keep his self-respect first. He stated that he is fine with earning a little less, but he can't compromise on his dignity.

Shiv Thakare on not receiving hatred for Bigg Boss 16

Haarsh told Shiv that he was one of the few Bigg Boss contestants with less hatred and trolls, as usually, almost everyone gets a lot of hatred. Explaining his perspective on the same, Shiv remarked that it was because of the friendship of the five, famously called Mandli. Also, because he shared a great bond with Abdu Rozik, he got the benefit of the same and received less hate.

He mentioned that in rural areas people don't really like a show like Bigg Boss, however, his season was watched and appreciated because it had an element of friendship and emotions.

Shiv Thakare on Roadies journey

In the podcast, Shiv Thakare recalled the start of his career through Roadies. He mentioned how back in the times with no social media access, it was very difficult to get noticed. He revealed that he wanted to appear on TV once and that was a major goal he had, back in the day. And to crack the P.I (Personal Interview round in Roadies which is aired on TV) round, it took him four attempts.

His Roadies audition and journey got him recognized and he bagged Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 as a contestant and the rest is history.

