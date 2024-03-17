Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 celebs Anjum Fakih, Sheezan Khan, and Soundous Moufakir formed a great bond while shooting for Rohit Shetty's hosted reality show. Their precious bond continued even after the show ended. Despite being busy with their hectic schedule, these celebs often manage to spare time and meet each other.

Anjum Fakih, Sheezan Khan, and more reunite:

A few hours back, Sheezan Khan shared a few snaps of their reunion with his fans and followers on his social media handle. In these photos, Anjum Fakih, Sheezan Khan, Soundous Moufakir, and their friend are seen posing together for the pictures. Their other set of close friends that is Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, and Arjit Taneja have missed their get-together.

Sharing these snaps, Sheezan Khan captioned, "MIYANBHAI SPECIAL PICTURE!! #MaksadNahiBhoolna #KKK13Gang (Well Almost) #IYKYK MIssed @anjalidineshanand @arjitaneja @shivthakare9."

Take a look at Sheezan Khan's post here-

As soon as these snaps were shared, Anjum Fakih dropped a heartfelt comment on the post and their friendship. She wrote, "Friends make tough times more endurable… happy that I have you all (heart emoticon)."

Anjum Fakih's heartwarming comment defines how precious her bond is with her friends. For the uninformed, in 2023, Anjum took to her Instagram to make her relationship official with beau Rohit Jadhav. Anjum and Rohit were in a relationship for some time before they announced it to their fans. However, in January 2024 reports surfaced that the couple had parted ways. Work-wise, Anjum is currently seen in a newly launched show Dabangii-Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.

Speaking about Sheezan Khan, the actor has been away from screens after his stint in Chand Jalne Laga. The actor bid adieu to the romantic drama in less than a month because he was not convinced with his character progression in the show.

For those who don't know, he was recently offered the newly launched show Aankh Micholi and was supposed to play a part in the show. However, in a Q&A session on Instagram, Sheezan revealed backing out from the offer due to health issues. At present, Sheezan is focusing on his physical fitness and has been actively interacting with his fans on his social media handle.

