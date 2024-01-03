Bigg Boss 17: Chetna Singh supports Abhishek Kumar; opines on mental health being mocked on national TV

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode, the last night's episode was quite fiery as the nomination procedure took over. Amidst the nomination process, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya got into a massive fight while Samarth Jurel also entered the fight and started provoking Kumar.

After the episode, Abhishek Kumar has been getting a lot of support from fans, viewers, and celebrities. Many celebrities like Ritesh Deshmukh, Kamya Punjabi, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Ankit Gupta among others took a stand for Kumar, and now, his onscreen sister from the show Udaariyaan came out in the open and supported him.

Chetna Singh bursts Isha Malviya's lie

In the previous episode, Abhishek felt claustrophobic inside the activity room followed by a massive fight with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. He went breathless and requested Bigg Boss to open the door. However, Bigg Boss firmly announced everyone to stand in a straight line. Kumar's friend Munawar told him that he might get eliminated and thus Kumar composed himself and stood. This made Isha and Samarth mock Abhishek more as they tagged it all as a drama. Isha stated that Abhishek has been acting of being claustrophobic.

In a LIVE session, Chetna Singh who played Kumar's onscreen sister Simran in Udaariyaan revealed how Isha very well knows about Abhishek's claustrophobic condition and also that she has always been careful about the same when they were in a relationship. Chetna also mentioned that anyone who knows Abhishek Kumar is aware of his claustrophobic condition.

Have a look at Chetna Singh's Instagram LIVE

Chetna Singh speaks about being affected by the last night's episode of Bigg Boss 17

In the LIVE session, the Udaariyaan actress looked disappointed with the incidents inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and also mentioned that the episode affected her adversely. She mentioned that she was last affected severely when Abhishek broke down during Samarth's entry into the show.

She revealed how anyone aware of the importance of mental health has felt affected by the episode and that's the reason why many people stepped in to support him.

Chetna Singh on projection of mental health on national television

She further mentioned that India as a country is still lagging in terms of mental health awareness. If the same is mocked at this level on national television, it would certainly give across a wrong example among the masses about a sensitive issue of mental health.

Chetna on Samarth Jurel's interference and Ankita Lokhande's stand in the fight

Chetna expressed her disappointment with Samarth's constant interference in the fight. She mentioned that she is aware that Abhishek said a few things that shouldn't have been said but he had been reprimanded for the same and Isha also gave him back several times in the fight.

She mentioned that Ankita Lokhande has always claimed to take the side of the right but this time around she isn't saying anything of Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel.

Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar's fight

Samarth Jurel has time and again mentioned that he hates Abhishek Kumar and the things he said about Isha. He revealed that he would continue to irk and poke Abhishek as he has a lot of anger in him. In yesterday's episode, Jurel revealed that Abhishek has been seeking medical help for his mental health treatment and left the treatment midway to participate in the show.

