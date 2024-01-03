Riteish Deshmukh and others support Abhishek Kumar after Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel call him 'mental ladka'
Riteish Deshmukh, Kamya Punjabi, and others take a stand for Abhishek Kumar after Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel mocked his mental health in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17.
Bigg Boss 17 latest episode saw several heated arguments among the contestants during the weekly nomination process. One of the biggest talked about clashes is Isha Malviya- Samarth Jurel vs Abhishek Kumar. In the recent episode, the duo was seen mocking Abhishek's mental health and calling him 'fake' for feeling claustrophobic in the activity room.
Isha Malviya and Samarth even called Abhishek "Baap ka gutterchap ladka" and "Baap ka mental ladka" which furthermore provoked him. Their argument resulted in Abhishek's emotional breakdown and he then admitted being triggered by such statements as he has suffered a mental health issue in the past.
Riteish Deshmukh, Kamya Punjabi and more support Abhishek Kumar
Now, extending their support for Abhishek Kumar's mental health, several celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Kamya Punjabi, Kishwer Merchant, and Rajiv Adatia have come forward and have expressed their concern for the Udaariyan actor. Taking to his Twitter handle, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Heart goes out to Abhishek #BiggBoss17."
Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia tweeted, "I urge Big boss to pull Isha up on her behaviour!! This is not done! Everyone gets pulled up their mistakes and so should she!! Mental health is NOT a joke! I don’t want to hear “oh she’s 19” Dude shes an adult and needs to be responsible for her actions! @ColorsTV #bb17."
Bigg Boss 7 fame Kamya Punjabi slammed Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's game. She wrote, "Mental kutta, doh kaudi ka, chal nikal nikal, nakli kumar, apne baap ka mental launda if i heard that right n what not… itni gandagi… Dono bf gf milke ex bf ki weakness ko use karte hai, usko poke karte hai, yeh hai inki game? Sick to the core. #BiggBos17 @ColorsTV."
Kishwer Merchant also tweeted in support of Abhishek Kumar and said, "How can Abhishek still find #IshaMalviya cute?"
This is not the first time when Abhishek Kumar broke down after Isha and Samarth Jurel made fun of his mental health. In yesterday's episode (January 2), Samarth Jurel, in a conversation with Munawar Faruqui, revealed the name of the Doctor from whom Abhishek is seeking treatment for his mental health in Chandigarh.
Watch Abhishek Kumar's old interview with Pinkvilla where he talks about being claustrophobic
In this old interview, Abhishek Kumar admits feeling claustrophobic in a closed space. He mentions how his father and aunt suffer similar issues and it is his father's genes that even he faces this. Here, he also discloses that he avoids entering the lift and takes the stairs instead. Abhishek revealed how he once climbed 27 floors for his audition as he wanted to avoid going in the lift.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Jan 2: Abhishek Kumar's mental condition out in open; check out nominated contestants of week
