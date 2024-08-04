Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry. The couple often shares cute pictures with each other. The duo was last seen in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. Aishwarya recently wished her husband, Neil Bhatt with a mushy post.

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress took to her Instagram handle to share heartwarming pictures with her husband and penned a heartfelt note. The photos captured Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt posing for the camera and enjoying their time together. They look adorable together.

Aishwarya accompanied her post with a caption, “Happy birthday Husband @bhatt_neil. I know we aren’t perfect but that’s the beauty of it, actually We are imperfectly Perfect. We fight more than we love and we are never on the same page ever but today you have to be on my page because “mera birthday mera birthday or Tera birthday bhi mera birthday”, so technically Happy birthday to me! ( (My birthday is my birthday, and your birthday is also my birthday).”

The post also earned a reply from Neil Bhatt, who commented, “Thank you biwi yes we’re on the same page for today only haan so happy budday to you and me too.”

As soon as Aishwarya Sharma shared the series of pictures on her social media handle, celebrities like Nyra Bannerjee, Simran Buddharup, Archana Gautam and more reacted with likes. Fans flooded the comment box and expressed their love for the couple. A fan wrote, “Nice to see u both in vibrant pics ......will b memory of life time.” Another fan commented, “Happy Happy Birthday Rockstar. God bless you with all Happiness Success and prosperity.”

Advertisement

Aishwarya Sharma participated in Bigg Boss 17 alongside her husband, Neil Bhatt. In the show, they made headlines with their constant aggressive arguments with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain grabbing eyeballs. Despite trying to become friends, the two couples never became friends and were at loggerheads constantly. Even after the show, their differences stayed the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Does Ranvir Shorey's first social media post after the show depict his journey?