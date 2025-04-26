Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza and husband Hasan Sartaj announce pregnancy with a heartwarming VIDEO; show sonogram

Shireen Mirza, popularly known for her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is now beaming with joy, and it's too special to miss. The actress and her husband, Hasan Sartaj, are set to welcome their first child very soon. Yes, the couple have announced their pregnancy today with an adorable post. Shireen and Hasan's pregnancy announcement left their close friends Krishna Mukherjee, Aly Goni and more overwhelmed.

On April 26, Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj took to their social media handles to announce their pregnancy news. Sharing a beautiful video, shot in a vast field, the couple look serene as they are set to welcome their first child. Here, the couple can be seen beaming with joy as they are soon going to be parents. In this video, the actress also flaunted her baby bump and showed a glimpse of her sonogram. Decked in gorgeous all-brown outfit, they made this announcement as special as possible and nailed it.

Watch Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj's pregnancy announcement video here-

As she shared video of her pregnancy announcement, in the caption of this post, Shireen Mirza wrote, "In the quiet of our duas, Allah heard us…and in His perfect timing, He blessed us with a miracle A tiny soul, made of half of him and half of me And now, we’re growing you — with all the love we have in our hearts. Our little miracle is on the way, our prayers overflowing, as we step into this new chapter… as Parents Ya Allah, protect our little one, and guide us to raise them in Your love and light. We can’t wait to hold you, guide you, and love you beyond words Our hearts are full. Our hands will soon be, too #InshaAllah."

After Shireen and Hasan made this announcement, several celebrities flooded the comment section of this post and congratulated the duo on this special news. Aly Goni dropped "heart emoticons," Aneri Vajani commented, "Congratulations," Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Congratulations." Krishna Mukherjee, who is Shireen's very close friend, was overwhelmed to see this post. Krishna commented, "I am crying. I am going to be a massiii congratulations my babies I love you sooo muchhhh."

Shireen Mirza rose to fame after playing the lead role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She played Karan Patel's on-screen sister Simmi. The actress has also been a part of several other shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai and more.

Pinkvilla team wishes Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj heartiest congratulations!!

