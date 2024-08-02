The Bigg Boss OTT finale is set for August 2, 2024, with finalists Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Sana Makbul. Ahead of the grand finale, let's revisit a moment from Bigg Boss 17 when Isha Malviya made headlines by calling Mannara Chopra a ‘bar dancer’.

Undoubtedly, Mannara Chopra was one of the popular contestants of Season 17 and made headlines for her friendship with Munawar Faruqui in the show. She was once labeled as a ‘bar dancer’ by actress Isha Malviya.

During a torture task, Team A, which had Mannara Chopra, was praised for tackling the challenges and completing the task. Team B, which had Isha Malviya, was disqualified for their unfair performance and unethical behavior, sparking massive fight among the contestants.

After losing the nomination task, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande and Ayesha Khan made several derogatory comments against Mannara Chopra. In a shocking comment, Isha Malviya called Mannara Chopra a bar dancer.

Mannara defended herself, emphasizing the importance of respecting all women, but Isha refused to apologize. The use of such comments shocked the audience and sparked controversy. Abhishek Kumar, also Bigg Boss 17 contestant, intervened and questioned Isha over her remarks.

After Isha’s comment, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra, her cousin Meera Chopra, Rajiv Adatia and other celebrities supported Mannara.

After Bigg Boss, Mannara appeared in a music video with Abhishek Kumar, who is now a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Recently, she attended Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani's birthday celebration, where they danced and had a great time together.

Mannara Chopra is a well-known name in the South film industry, working primarily in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. She made her Bollywood debut with Vivek Agnihotri’s erotic thriller Zid. However, the film did not perform well at the box office, and her career in Hindi cinema did not take off as expected.

She has appeared in several music videos such as Na Hona Tumse Door, Hum Reh Gaye Akele, Sukoon, and others.

