Aishwarya Sharma, known for her role as Patralekha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continues to entertain her fans by sharing fun-filled videos on social media. The actress was last seen in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. She recently recreated an iconic song of Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji with her best friend.

The video shows Aishwarya and Ashna grooving to a classic song from the movie, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. The actress maintains an active presence on social media by sharing fun-filled videos and her latest Instagram entry is a proof of that.

Aishwarya Sharma grooves with her best friend on Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji's song

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress shared a fun-filled video with her best friend, Ashna Kishore on Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji’s song, Piya Piya O Piya.

In the video, Aishwarya and Ashna are seen dancing in bathrobes on a bed, recreating the dance steps from the famous song from the movie, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

Accompanying the post with a caption, Ashna wrote, “Finally made this reel with my bestie after 1000 takes @aisharma812. Cinematographer- @bhatt_neil Jijjaaaa.”

As soon as Aishwarya Sharma uploaded the video, Aishwarya’s husband Neil Bhatt commented, “Madness pro max @aisharma812 @kishoreaashna.” Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their thoughts. A fan wrote, “Both of you are Crazily talented at levels beyond those of your competing artists.” Another fan commented, “Bestie goals.”

Advertisement

More about Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma rose to fame as Patralekha in the hit series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she impressed viewers with her role as an antagonist alongside Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. She was part of the show from its start until her character's arc ended with a generation leap.

Following her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya joined Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Her stint on the show paved the way for her participation in Bigg Boss Season 17, where she, along with Neil Bhatt, won hearts by revealing their true selves.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer DDLJ's iconic song in Switzerland; WATCH