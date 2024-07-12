The Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba, featuring actor Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, is currently trending everywhere. The grooving track has gained attention not just for its catchy tune but also for its impressive choreography. Recently, actress Aishwarya Sharma joined the Tauba Tauba trend, showcasing her exceptional dancing skills.

Aishwarya Sharma shows off her dance moves on Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she effortlessly nailed the hook step of Vicky Kaushal with her killer expressions on Karan Aujla’s hit song. Her post was accompanied by a caption that praised the song and highlighted the choreography by Bosco Martis.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Vicky Kaushal ka gaana aur main na naachu !! (Vicky Kaushal's song, and I won't dance) PS - caption inspired by @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla what a song and @boscomartis sir best choreography.”

As soon as Aishwarya Sharma uploaded the video, her husband Neil Bhatt commented, “That hook step. it hits different. Superb!”

Fans also couldn’t resist complimenting her for her moves on the song. A fan wrote, “Amazing, you just make me fall in love with you everytime, superb dance super expressions and superb efforts.” Another fan commented, “Both husband and wife nailed this trend.”

Aishwarya often surprises fans with her dance videos. Whether it is Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’s Bibbojaan walk to showing off her moves to Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 song, she has done it all.

For those unaware, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya’s husband, also recently performed on the same track, showcasing his impressive dance skills. Neil, who won the popular dance show Boogie Woogie on Sony TV, continues to impress with his versatile talents.

More about Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma became popular through her roles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where she reached the finals as one of the top three contestants. She also participated in Bigg Boss 17 alongside her husband, Neil Bhatt.

On the personal front, Aishwarya is happily married to Neil Bhatt. They first crossed paths on the set of the hit TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

