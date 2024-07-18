Aishwarya Sharma is best known for her role as Patralekha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She was last seen in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17 alongside her husband, Neil Bhatt. The actress, with her impeccable fashion sense, never misses a chance to impress fans with her unique style. She recently made waves with her latest fashion statement in a series of pictures in a blue drape saree.

Aishwarya Sharma stuns in blue saree

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of pictures in a blue ombre drape saree. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Be-YOU-tiful.”

The actress looked stunning in an Armani satin piece adorned with cut dana and pearl work. The blouse's design combines style with exceptional comfort.

She accessorized the look with diamond earrings with pearl drops. She styled her hair in loose curls and kept her makeup glamorous and subtle featuring nude lipstick, eyeliner, mascara and blue and brown eyeshadow. She looked like a fairy in the outfit.

Her stunning look quickly caught the attention of her husband, Neil Bhatt who commented, “So true #beautiful @aisharma812.” Celebrities like Ashna Kishore, Archana Gautam, Vihan V Verma and more reacted to her post.

As soon as Aishwarya Sharma uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section showering love on her look. A fan wrote, “You truly are beautiful.” Another fan commented, “Cuteness and hotness overloaded aish.”

More about Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma gained popularity as Patralekha in the popular series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She captivated audiences with her antagonist role, starring alongside Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. The actress stayed in the show from its beginning until her character's storyline concluded with a generation leap.

After leaving Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya joined Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Her participation in the show led to her joining Bigg Boss Season 17 alongside Neil Bhatt. The duo received love for showcasing their real personalities on the show.

