Abhishek Kumar, known for his stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, currently appears in a stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The actor is celebrating his 29th birthday at Mata Ka Jagrata and recently posted a bunch of pictures and videos from the celebration.

The Udaariyaan actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos of himself with his family. In one clip, the actor's mother gets emotional during her son's birthday.

Abhishek Kumar wore a traditional off-white kurta and pyjama, complemented by a vibrant multi-colored jacket. He visited to seek blessings from Goddess Durga, accompanied by his mother and friends.

Accompanying his post with a heartfelt caption, he wrote, “‘ॐ सर्वमंगल मांगल्ये शिवे सर्वार्थसाधिके, शरण्ये त्र्यंबके गौरी नारायणी नमोस्तुते| सब अच्छा करना प्रभु #JaiMataDi #BirthdayPost #AbhishekKumar धन्यवाद सबका दिल से जागरण में आने कि लिए And thank you all for your lovely wishes.”

As soon as the Bigg Boss 17 contestant uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and compliments. A fan wrote, “Fly high hero, best wishes for your birthday and upcoming projects.” Another fan commented, “Happy birthday hero Kumar. Aunty don’t cry, Your boy is a superstar, ham sabke dua hain uske sath (We all have our prayers for him).”

Recently, Abhishek also took to social media to warn fans about a scam in his name. He revealed that a man named Shivam Saini had been borrowing money while pretending to be him. Abhishek reassured fans that his father had filed a police complaint.

Advertisement

After years of struggling in the industry, Abhishek Kumar gained a massive fan following through Bigg Boss 17. His journey on the show was marked by moments of anger, emotional breakdowns, and a powerful comeback.

Throughout the season, Abhishek faced several challenges while forming close friendships with Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. He secured the position of first runner-up in the controversial reality show.

After Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek took part in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, where he faces his greatest fears.

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2024: Top 5 actors who played Lord Krishna on-screen: Sourabh Raaj Jain to Nitish Bharadwaj