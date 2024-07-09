Aishwarya Sharma, a popular actress in the entertainment industry with a large fan base, gained fame for her role as Patralekha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and has continued to enjoy success ever since. She was last seen in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17.

Apart from her acting talent, she has an impeccable fashion sense. Aishwarya recently shared a series of pictures in a chic and comfy outfit. Let’s take a closer look.

Aishwarya Sharma stuns in a chic outfit

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of pictures in a chic outfit. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Just me being me.”

The actress dazzled in a sleeveless black velvet tank top featuring a flattering V-neckline, complemented by high-rise straight blue jeans adorned with cargo pockets.

Aishwarya went for a sleek hairstyle and opted for a natural makeup look, with nude lipstick, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and a rosy blush on her cheeks. She completed her outfit with trendy retro sunglasses.

When Aishwarya Sharma posted the photos, her husband Neil Bhatt immediately reacted with hearts. Fans filled the comment box with compliments, praising Aishwarya's timeless style and charm. A fan wrote, “Aishwarya is always doing a style.” Another fan commented, “Cuteness overloaded.”

More about Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma gained popularity for portraying Patralekha in the popular series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she won the hearts of audiences with her role as an antagonist alongside Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. She remained with the show from its inception until her character's storyline concluded with a generation leap.

Advertisement

Following her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 led to an invitation to join Bigg Boss Season 17 alongside Neil Bhatt. They received more fame and love for showcasing their real personality on the show.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari reveals getting Rs 5000 when she started working on Kasautii Zindagi Kay; left show with THIS whopping amount