WATCH: Neil Bhatt recreates Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla's Tauba Tauba hook step; glides as smooth as butter

Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba, starring actor Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, is trending everywhere. The song has become a hit not only because of its upbeat tune but also for the choreography. Everyone is jumping to the trend by recreating the hook steps of the hit song, and the latest celebrity to do so is Neil Bhatt. And his steps left everyone impressed.

Neil Bhatt grooves to Tauba Tauba

On July 11, Neil Bhatt, who is not just a talented actor but also a dancer, took to social media to show off his moves on Vicky Kaushal’s song. The actor nailed the hook step effortlessly. In the caption, he praised Vicky Kaushal and wrote, “TAUBA TAUBA !!! @vickykaushal09 what a performance.”

Watch Neil Bhatt’s video here:

The actor also credited the choreographer, Bosco Martis, “@boscomartis you are a LEGEND You have been dishing out back to back outstanding choreography that the coming generations will remember and be inspired.” Sharing his excitement dancing to the song, he wrote, “Had a blast doing this, hope you’ll enjoy it.”

Neil Bhatt as a dancer

Neil Bhatt has impressed his fans with his dance moves on many occasions. It may come as a surprise to many that the actor was a participant in the dance show Kaboom and the winner of another popular dance show, Boogie Woogie, on Sony TV. Winning Boogie Woogie pushed him to fame.

Advertisement

He rose to fame with serials like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Gulaal, Ramayan, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and most recently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Reaction of netizens

Neil Bhatt's biggest supporter, his wife, Aishwarya Sharma, dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of his colleagues, Vineet Raina, wrote, "You u such a delight to watch dancing bhaa. Kya nachta hain tu yaar... Nritya Dev." Another wrote, "Whistle whistle."

Meanwhile, the song Tauba Tauba is from the movie Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari. Karan Aujla composed, wrote, and sang Tauba Tauba. Yeah Proof is the music producer, while Bosco and Ceaser are the choreographers. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Tripti Dimri, the movie is set to hit theatres on July 19.

ALSO READ: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar share heartwarming family PIC; daughter Navya's cutesy reaction will melt your heart