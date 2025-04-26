'I would do a Khatron Ke Khiladi than a Bigg Boss', Why did Gulki Joshi say this? EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Gulki Joshi, popularly known for her role as Maddam Sir, is loved for her infectious personality. After seeing her in numerous fictional shows, fans wish to see her in reality shows. In an interview with us, Gulki mentioned how she would choose to do Khatron Ke Khiladi over Bigg Boss if she were asked to pick. She revealed her disinterest in Bigg Boss concept and mentioned why she would love to do the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Gulki Joshi shared her thoughts on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. When asked about her opinions on whether appearing on reality shows ends exclusivity of a celebrity, Gulki expressed, "I'm anyway a very private person. I would rather want people to know be for the characters that I play rather than a GRWM (Get Ready With Me)."

She elaborated, "I don't want people to know what bra I'm wearing. I want you to know how easily or nicely I get into a character and make it look real for you. I want that because that's my scale. That's what I want people to know. I don't want people to know everything about me. I don't want people to know what I do when I'm tense or alone. I will tell them about it, but that's my choice."

The Maddam Sir actress continued, "I don't want everyone to know where I am going or what I am eating or what shade of lipstick I'm wearing, no! I don't want to. Given a choice, I would do a Khatron Ke Khiladi rather than a Bigg Boss."

Revealing the reason for saying this, Joshi shared, "Because there is something to do on Khatron Ke Khiladi. There is fear, fun, and you have to survive among the crawlies. You have to jump from heights. That challenges me. That excites me, that makes me feel 'Oh, this is tough, let's do this.' That I'm very well with."

Referring to Bigg Boss, Gulki elaborated on how she cannot do the things that happen in the show. She said. "But 'He is talking to him, but not me'. I as it is don't give a f**k about in real life."

Speaking about her interest in participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the actress shared she would be the most "overexcited" to do the stunts.

Earlier, in a conversation with ETimes TV, Gulki confirmed being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. However, she shared that after she was approached, 'no other conversation happened' between her and the makers. Due to conflicts between the production house Banijay Asia and Colors, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is rumored to be canceled. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

