Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, thrills viewers with its daring stunts and fun banter among contestants. This week, we witnessed the eviction of Aashish Mehrotra. The makers have released a new promo in which Abhishek Kumar is seen performing a water stunt.

The latest promo released on Colors TV's official handle featured Abhishek Kumar facing a terrifying water stunt involving snakes. In the clip, Abhishek struggles with the challenge, anxiously battling his fear of water, that too infested with snakes, and claustrophobia.

His attempt to complete the stunt goes wrong, leading to a dramatic moment where he faints after a snake is seen on his hand. Rohit Shetty intervenes, halting the stunt.

He shared, “Mere ko claustrophobia hai aur paani ka darr bhi hai. Swimming nahi aati hai upar se ulta latkaya hai. (I have claustrophobia and a fear of water. I don't know how to swim, and on top of that, I'm being hung upside down.)”

Abhishek panicked, leaving all the contestants stunned. In the end, the clip showed a snake on his hand, after which Rohit Shetty stopped the stunt, and Abhishek Kumar was seen fainting.

The caption of the promo reads, “Abhishek ka ho raha hai saapon se saamne, ab kaise bachega woh iss water stunt se?! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, Har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur #JioCinema par. (Abhishek is facing snakes, how will he survive this water stunt?! Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Colors and JioCinema.)”

In another promo for the upcoming episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was seen roasting her fellow contestants, Shalin Bhanot and Niyati Fatnani.

So far, the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has seen eliminations, including Aditi Sharma and Aashish Mehrotra. Notably, Asim Riaz was expelled in the second episode following his conflict with Abhishek Kumar and his misbehavior with Rohit Shetty.

The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 27, 2024, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

