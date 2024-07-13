Abhishek Kumar reflects on his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss 17 journeys; 'Jitna sad...'

Abhishek Kumar made headlines for his stint in Bigg Boss 17 house, which was marked by controversies. The actor also garnered immense support from celebrities as well as from his fans and netizens. Now, in a candid revelation. He reflected on his journeys on the reality show and the most recent one, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Let’s read on to know what he has to say.

Abhishek Kumar on his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss 17 journey

On July 13, Abhishek Kumar took to his official X handle and wrote down his thoughts. He wrote, “Jitna sad m bb me tha utna khush kkk me. Thank you god! As sad as I was in Bigg Boss, I was that happy in Khatron Ke Khiladi.)” Well, it’s clear that the actor enjoyed his time on Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show.

Read Abhishek Kumar’s tweet here:

Abhishek Kumar on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Ever since Abhishek Kumar stepped out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, he has been in talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In fact, he was the first individual selected by Rohit Shetty for his daring show, since he won the stunt-based task in Bigg Boss 17.

However, at that time, the Udaariyaan actor didn’t give any confirmation and said that he would think about it after stepping out of the house.

Besides Kumar, other contestants on the show are Sumona Chakravarti, Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, Aashish Mehrotra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde and Gashmeer Mahajani among others.

On the other hand, talking about his stint in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17, the actor made headlines due to his love-hate relationship with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya. Following this came the incident of his fights with Samarth Jurel and his frequent breakdowns inside the house.

His Udariyaan co-stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, among others, and many celebrities came out in support of the Bigg Boss 17 contestant when he slapped Jurel after the latter provoked him.

