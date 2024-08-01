Bigg Boss OTT 3 is hours away from its grand finale. In a dramatic twist, two popular contestants, Lovekesh Kataria (Love Kataria) and Armaan Malik, were recently eliminated, shocking fans. As the reality show reaches its climax, these evictions have intensified emotions among the remaining contestants and viewers.

Recently, Mannara Chopra, the 2nd runner-up of the controversial show Bigg Boss 17, shared her thoughts on who should win Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

Mannara Chopra urges Bigg Boss OTT 3 to crown authenticity over popularity

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mannara posted a note expressing that a real personality should win rather than someone popular due to external influences.

She wrote, “I hope that this time real personality takes the crown home. Spread love and support real people. #BiggBossOTT Make the right choice public. Set the right examples for the generations to come.”

In another Instagram story, she wrote, “When you setup /demand external support, you lose the essence of your own existence as an individual, get so good that you earn it and make your own place in the hearts of the people. Not on climbing in the shoulders or popularity of others. Get your shit together and play the game on your own and not on external support of your friends and family. #biggbossott. MAKE THE REAL PEOPLE WIN.”

Mannara emphasized the importance of a real personality winning over external popularity.

More about Mannara Chopra

During her stint on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17, the actress made headlines for her equation with Munawar Faruqui and her argument with Ankita Lokhande. However, after the show, Mannara Chopra was seen sharing a cordial bond with the Pavitra Rishta star.

After Bigg Boss, Mannara was featured in a music video with Abhishek Kumar, who is currently participating in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Recently, she was spotted at Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani's birthday celebration, where they danced and enjoyed a lively time together.

