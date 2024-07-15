Isha Malviya who was last seen in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17 and Abhishek Malhaan, known for his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 are making headlines with their new music video. Finally, the much-anticipated monsoon anthem, Zor Ki Barsaat Hui, sung by Jubin Nautiyal has been released now on July 15.

Zor Ki Barsaat Hui featuring Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya out now

The song beautifully captures the essence of the monsoon season with heartfelt lyrics and Jubin's style of singing. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, this heartfelt track is the third in T-Series' popular monsoon series, following Barsaat Ki Dhun and Pehli Baarish Mein.

Starring Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya, their on-screen chemistry enhances the charm of the music video. Directed by Piyush and Shazia, the song is set to music by Rochak Kohli with lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini.

Abhishek Malhan shared his excitement about the project, describing shooting in the rain as a thrilling experience. He said, “This song beautifully captures the magic of the monsoon, and shooting it in the rain was a blast. Isha ensured there was never a dull moment on set, making every moment a true delight!”

Isha Malviya expressed her joy at working on the track, highlighting the beautiful lyrics and Jubin's soulful voice. She added, “The beautiful lyrics paired with Jubin’s soulful voice make this track truly special. The rain, the fun with Abhishek, and our amazing crew made the shoot unforgettable. I can't wait to see the audience's reaction!”

Zor Ki Barsaat Hui is available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video is now live on T-Series' official YouTube channel.

Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya’s career

Abhishek Malhan was a prominent contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2, finishing as the runner-up, and is a professional YouTuber.

Meanwhile, Isha Malviya became popular for her role in Udaariyaan and her fame soared after her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, where her strong personality grabbed headlines. She has also delved into music videos, including Main Yaad Aaunga and Paon Ki Jutti.

