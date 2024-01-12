Bigg Boss 17, Jan 11: Vicky Jain’s mother wants Ankita Lokhande to behave decently; asks her to watch out words

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting and exciting as it nears its finale. Today's (Jan 11) episode was quite fun as the master of the house played the 'release and freeze' game. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss welcomed contestants' family members inside the controversial house. While Vicky Jain's mother shared hilarious conversations with the housemates, Ankita Lokhande's mom landed several pieces of advice for the couple.

Vicky Jain's mother wants Ankita Lokhande to treat her husband as 'Devta'

The episode started with Ankita Lokhande's mom entering the house. Upon seeing her, the actress got teary-eyed, and the two even cooked food together. Her mother advised Ankita and Vicky to carefully execute their actions. On the other hand, upon entering, Vicky Jain's mother shared fun conversations with the contestants.

Further, Vicky's mother, Ranjana Jain, revealed that the businessman's father did not like watching the couple fight on national television and feels that Bigg Boss is a show made for fighting. Besides, Mrs Jain asked Ankita Lokhande not to use absurd words for her husband inside the house. She said, “15 din zara pati ko devta bana le, wo bhi apni patni ko pyaar kr le toh kya bigdega. Yeh ghar kya tumlogo ko baar milega kya (What will happen if you treat your husband as your God, and he will keep you with love for the upcoming 15 days? Will you two get this house again?)."

Vicky Jain's mother talked to her and revealed, "When you kicked Vicky, his father called your mother to ask her if she'd also kick her husband like that?" Upon this, the Pavitra Rishta fame expressed her disappointment and firmly asked her mother-in-law not to drag her parents in any matter.

Have a look at the Bigg Boss 17 promo:

During their conversation in the therapy room, Ankita Lokhande asked if she was only looking in the wrong light in the outside world. Landing a reply, Mrs Jain denied it and explained that both Ankita and Vicky had made mistakes. Lastly, the actress apologized to her mother-in-law, thereby ending the conversation.

