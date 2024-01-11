Bigg Boss 17: Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra and more support Munawar Faruqui amidst his feud with Ayesha Khan

Bigg Boss Season 17 has been the talk of the town owing to the controversial lives of the contestants. From Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marital issues, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel's love triangle to Munawar Faruqui's past relationships being exposed, the viewers are witnessing shocking revelations made by the contestants. In the latest episode, Ayesha Khan disclosed Munawar's past relationship issues and claimed that the stand-up comedian two-timed his girlfriend.

Ayesha Khan revealed that he even sent a marriage proposal to a popular social media influencer while dating his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. While this happened, Munawar Faruqui was seen requesting Bigg Boss several times that he wanted to talk to the team. He also spoke a lot about his past relationship and disclosed many facts. Ayesha, however, mentioned that she would expose his lies on the show.

Celebs support Munawar Faruqui against Ayesha Khan:

Amidst this ongoing brawl between Ayesha and Munawar, several celebs have shown their support for the stand-up comedian as his personal life is being discussed on a public platform. Celebs and Munawar's friend mentioned how Ayesha is destroying Munawar's image on national Television. Taking to their respective Twitter handles, Karan Kundrra, Prince Narula, Aly Goni, Kishwer Merchant, Rajiv Adatia, and several others shared their thoughts on the ongoing matter.

Advertisement

Karan Kundrra wrote, "rokenge.. tujhe rukna nai hai.. todhenge.. tujhe tootna nai hai.. bass chalte rehna hai.. hum khade hain tere saath aur koi chaiye bhi nai hain.. @munawar0018."

Take a look at Karan Kundrra's tweet here-

Aly Goni tweeted, "I have been in bb house for almost 4 months it’s way more depressing & difficult there jitna bahar se dikhta hai for a contestant.. watching all the clips of bb on Insta and X I can imagine what all Munawar is going through.. stay strong bro stay strong.."

Take a look at Aly Goni's tweet here-

Kishwer Merchant tweeted, "As a show and as the makers you don't have the right to do what you are doing to Munawar!! It's his personal life , what he does inside the house is Ur game not what he has done outside !! #BiggBoss17."

Take a look at Kishwer Merchant's tweet here-

Prince Narula wrote, "Snakes will bite you, stay away from them. We are with you @munawar0018."

Take a look at Prince Narula's tweet here-

Rajiv Adatia tweeted, "Munawar has said sorry more than 50xs Ayesha! Bass karo!! Don’t destroy someone life like this it’s not good! Abhishek is the only one and a lil bit Manara who are actually concerned for him!! People make mistakes man!! Don’t do this!! It’s not right!Bigg boss has got to personal."

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's tweet here-

More about Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's feud:

For the uninformed, Ayesha Khan made six strong allegations against Munawar Faruqui. She claimed that Munawar sent a marriage proposal to a famous influencer, was involved with many girls in two months, and lied to many girls.

Sharing his side of the story, the comedian told Ayesha that his ex-girlfriend Nazila wanted to send his little son to a boarding school. He alleged that she even accused him of having a relationship with his own sister. After this episode went live, Nazila also shared a cryptic post hinting at Munawar lying about this statement against her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Cheating ex-wife to double dating; Ayesha Khan makes 6 major allegations against Munawar Faruqui