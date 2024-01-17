Bigg Boss 17, Jan 16: Why did Vicky Jain drag Sushant Singh Rajput during argument with Ankita Lokhande?

Bigg Boss 17, January 16, 2024: Vicky Jain dragged Sushant Singh Rajput's name today during an argument inside the Bigg Boss 17 house with his wife Ankita Lokhande. While the Pavitra Rishta actress has mentioned the late actor on several incidents during her conversation with other housemates, this is the first time that Vicky Jain took his name. Read on to find out what made him do this.

Vicky Jain takes Sushant Singh Rajput's name during argument with Ankita Lokhande

The couple started their day with a fight. As Ankita returned to the room from the kitchen, Vicky Jain followed her. They were talking about Vicky's growing closeness with Mannara Chopra. The businessman told Ankita that he should have behaved the same way when she was close with Munawar Faruqui.

Referring to how Ankita reacts whenever Vicky tries to talk to other contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, he said, "‘Aap ke rishtein pavitra, mere saath kharap? (You form relationships on pure intentions, and mine are bad?)"

The two then get into an argument. Ankita is seen lying down on the bed, looking visibly upset. Vicky walks across the room and says, "Sab kuch kar karke thak gaya hu mein tere saath zindagi mein (I have done everything and now I am tired)."

Ankita replies, "Mein bhi thak gayi (I am tired too)." To this, her husband immediately hits back saying, "Kuch nahi kiya tune. Sach bolna abhi chalu karunga na sun nahi payegi. Man kar raha hain sab bol du yaha khade hoke. Sab bol du. Sun payegi? Please ye narrative banana bandh kar mere liye."

(You have done nothing. If I start speaking the truth, you won't be able to hear. I feel like spitting the truth here. Stop making such false narratives, please.)

He continues, "Meine jo kiya na, jayse khada raha hu na Ankita, I swear mujhe ek ek din yaad aata hain. And when you do this with me, mujhe lagta hain ye kya hain yaar? Bura lagta hain mujhe. Kabhi tereko mein kuch nahi bola. Koi cheez mein mein tere beech mein nahi aaya."

"(What I have done for you, the way I have stood up for you, I remember each day clearly. I feel bad when you do this to me. I have never interfered in any matter fo your life)"

Further, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant mentions how he was there for her when her ex Sushant Singh Rajpur passed away. He said, "Itna badha Sushant ka matter tha, itni sari cheezein thi, mein kyase khada raha tere saath? Tereko jitne interview dene the, tereko jo bolna tha, mein kabhi beech mein aaya ksii cheez ke liye? Arrey mein baithke likhta tha tere saath ki tereko kyase karna hain sari cheezein. Kya hain yaar? Mein toh tere saarein jung mein barabar khada raha, kabhi tujhpe koi question uthne nahi diya. Aaj tu meri har move pe question uthati hain, mu banati hain, kya hain yaar ye?"

"(The Sushant matter was so significant, there were so many things. I stood with you. All the interviews you gave, everything you had to say – did I ever interfere with anything? I used to sit and discuss with you about how to handle everything. What is this? I stood by you in all your battles, never raised a question against you. But today, you question every move I make, make faces. What is this?)"

Further, Ankita says that she doesn't want Vicky to stop talking to them, but she is feeling very insecure. However, Vicky walks away saying that he will stop talking to her.

