Bigg Boss 17, Jan 16: Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain blocks her after arguments

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are the only married couple locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house currently. Ever since the two entered the house, the two have been going through a rollercoaster in their relationship. Several of their friends, family members, and colleagues came out in support of them and they hope that the two sort out their issues. Now, in today's episode, Ankita Lokhande makes a shocking revelation about her husband.

Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain blocks her after arguments

The couple started their fight since the morning before the other housemates even woke up. Later in the afternoon, they were seen sitting in the garden area along with Ayesha Khan, Arun Mahashettey and Isha Malviya. As Ankita and Vicky got into an argument, Arun shared his opinion. After a while, Ayesha was seen getting up saying that they should go inside leaving them to solve their matter.

However, Ankita got up and said that they should sit together as she was the one getting up. She also adds that she is scared to sit with Vicky Jain alone. After she gets up and sits alone, Isha joins her. She hugs her and tries to explain the situation to her. However, the two again get into a war of words.

After a while, Ankita mocks Vicky and the latter continues telling her that he and his family are being portrayed negatively. Ankita tells Isha that back at home, he blocks her on the phone whenever the two fight. She says, "Agar hum ghar pe hote na, aur layese ladhai hota, ye do do din taak phone block kar deta mera aur mujhse baat nahi karta." Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

(If we were at home and we fought like this, he would keep me blocked on phone for several days and stop talking to me.)

To this, Vicky Jain replies, "Haan, karunga na, kyunki aap roz ye cheez karte ho. (Yes, i will do it because you do the same thing everyday.)" Ankita says, "Aab kya ho gaya na mere andar phobia ban gaya to lose him. (Now I have got the phobia to lose him.)"

Further, Vicky continues, "Do saal ho gaya relationship ke aur hum do log ke saath bahar nahi jaa sakte. Toh yahi hoga. Aap ghar pe baithke mu banaoge. (It's been two years that we are married, but I cannot go out with anyone. You sit at home and make faces.)" Replying to Vicky, the Pavitra Rishta actress says, "Toh aap break le lo mujhse. (Take a break from me)" Her husband replies, "Break le lo, bolne mein badha asan hain, paseena nikal aa jata hain jab... (It's easier said than done.)"

In the Bigg Boss 17 episode, Ankita also explained that she is getting possessive over her husband and she gets upset after fighting with him.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Does Vicky Jain check wife Ankita Lokhande’s phone? Here’s what actress says