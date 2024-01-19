Bigg Boss 17, Jan 18: Ankita Lokhande taunts Mannara Chopra during argument, ‘Jaiye uske god pe baith jaiye’

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 18, 2024: In yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss 17 viewers witnessed the heat between Team A and Team B which is still continuing after Team A decided to nominate Team B. In today’s episode, contestants of both teams again got into an argument during the daytime while sitting in the garden area. While Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashettey, and Munawar Faruqui chose to remain silent, Mannara Chopra mocked them.

‘Apna character dekh’

At the beginning of the episode, as Bigg Boss announces that Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashettey are safe from nomination and will go straight to the Finale, the other team members start humiliating them. Ankita Lokhande gets up to leave when Vicky Jain asks her to sit.

Mannara teases her that she does not have patience. To this, Ankita hits back and asks her to shut up. As Mannara gets up, Ankita continues bashing her. During their fight, Ankita says, “Apna character dekh (Watch your character).”

Later, Isha Malviya also calls Mannara, ‘characterless’. She also says, “Tu character dikhayega logo ka, khud characterless hain. (You want to show another’s character, first check your character.)”

In the fight, Ankita Lokhande says, “Jaiye uske god pe baith jaiye. (Go and sit in his lap)” Ayesha asks her not to make such comments, but the Pavitra Rishta actress says, “Hatt, aab bohot huya. Wo baitha tha parso uska god pe. (Leave it, enough is enough. She was sitting on his lap the other day).”

As Mannara prances around and mocks them, Isha Malviya also calls her a 'bar dancer'. To this, Abhishek says this is wrong to call out someone like this. Mannara says that girls in this profession earn money by effort. Ayesha, Ankita, and Isha tell Mannara not to stand up for girls as she is not the right one to say anything.

Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashettey believe other female contestants are targeting Mannara Chopra

Later, Abhishek and Munawar discuss how the three female contestants of Bigg Boss 17; Ankita, Isha, and Ayesha target and bully Mannara. Abhishek says, “Mannara ko ye 2-3 ladki kitna chhed raha hain yaar. (These other girls are teasing Mannara so much.)” Arun also agrees and says that she is talking to Vicky bhaiya, but Isha, Ankita, and Ayesha keep interfering.

As Mannara sits in the Dil room, Ayesha and Isha continue mocking and teasing Manara. They discuss that Mannara has never played the game on her own. They say that she has relied on others to reach the finale. Mannara remains silent. She goes to the Dimag room and tells Abhishek and others how the girls are after him. They ask Mannara to come and sleep in their room.

