Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ankita Lokhande lashes out at Munawar Faruqui as she loses her temper, 'Go to hell'

Bigg Boss 17 Is making headlines because of the torture task introduced before the contestants in the show. The reality show has already selected its top four finalists, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Arun Mashettey. Also, following the disqualification of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya from the task, the house is witnessing endless verbal spats between the inmates.

Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande get into an argument

A recent promo of Bigg Boss 17 shows Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande locking horns after the former faced direct disqualification from the torture task and got nominated. According to the promo, Vicky Jan calls Munawar a weak personality; however, the comedian avoids his statements and walks away.

Later, as he comes into the garden area, the Pavitra Rishta actress passes comments on him. She calls him timid and cowardly. Listening to it, he walks towards Ankita and stands firmly before her for confrontation. The actress says, "Itni overacting kyu kar raha hai tu. Sunn..Sunn (Why are you doing this much overacting? Listen to me)."

But the comedian refuses to talk and walks away. Reacting to his behavior, Ankita raises his voice and says, "Bhaad mein jaa. Tu yahi hai asliyat (Go to hell. You are this in reality)." However, while Faruqui tries to say something, the actress loses her cool and comments, "Chal jaa apne chamchon ke paas. Chal durr reh ab (Go to your friends who sugarcoat you. Just stay away from me)."

The promo has the caption, "Dost bana dushman, kya yunhi palat jaayenge finale ke pehle gharwaalon ke saare sambandh? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @jiocinema par."

Watch the promo here:

Further, Ankita Lokhande expresses her regret over protecting Munawar Faruqui as a friend. She adds, "Jo Mannara roti rehti hai na tere liye, aaj mai wo feel kar rahi hun ki tu kitna ghatiya insaan hai (The Mannara that keeps crying for you, today I am feeling that and you are such a bad person)." On the other hand, Munawar is seen lying on a sofa, showing no serious concern.

