The makers of Bigg Boss 17 hosted a lavish bash inviting the contestants to reunite and celebrate their journey on the show. Winner Munawar Faruqui and first runner-up Abhishek Kumar stole the limelight with their dapper looks. The star-studded affair also witnessed the contestants grooving to the nostalgic BB anthem with full energy.

Munawar Faruqui's Jamal Kudu moment

Ever since Munawar Faruqui lifted the Bigg Boss 17 winning trophy, the stand-up comedian has been enjoying public appearances. At the success party of the show, he arrived on the red carpet in black kurta pajamas.

Several inside photos and videos from the Bigg Boss 17 success party have surfaced on social media and are going viral. One of the clips that did not go unnoticed by the fans had Munawar having his Jamal Kudu moment with his fellow attendees. He keeps a water bottle on his head and grooves to Bobby Deol’s Jamal Kudu track from Animal film, recreating the actor's iconic dance move.

Watch Munawar Faruqui's video here:

Munawar Faruqui won the Bigg Boss 17 trophy with maximum votes on the grand finale day of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up, while Mannara Chopra secured the third position.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 17 success party

On Feb 9, Bigg Boss makers threw a lavish party for the contestants. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were snapped twinning in blue outfits. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt looked lovely and beautiful together, as always. Rinku Dhawan left us in awe as she opted for a red outfit and Isha Malviya graced the party in a mini dress.

Interestingly, the party witnessed K-pop sensation Aoora in a vibrant yellow suit. Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, and Manasvi Mamgai also posed for the paparazzi. Newlywed couple Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan marked their presence by holding hands with each other.

Furthermore, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were seen dancing together at the party. Arun Mashettey, Tehelka, and Abhishek Kumar looked cordial, too. Hence, the reunion and the success party brought contestants and had them bonding over dance, food, and enjoyment.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and other Bigg Boss 17 contestants groove to BB anthem at lavish bash