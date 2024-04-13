Chetna Singh is known for her phenomenal performance in Udaariyaan. The actress played the character of Simran Virk. Singh also came to the limelight when she strongly took a stand for her co-actor from the show, Abhishek Kumar when he was in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Chetna is all set to get married to her long-term boyfriend, Rohit Handa who's also an actor by profession. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Singh spoke at length about her love story, wedding rituals, and much more. Read on to know more.

Udaariyaan's Chetna Singh on her grand wedding

Chetna Singh is all set for a summer wedding in the month of April. When contacted and asked about the same, she said, "Yes, I am getting married to Rohit. The wedding will take place on 18th April 2024 and the wedding rituals will begin from 15th April 2024. It will be a complete Punjabi wedding; there will be mehndi, maiyya, sangeet, jaago night followed by Hindu day wedding, pheras, and reception. It is a celebration for the entire week and it is going to be a lot of fun."

Take a look at Chetna Singh's beautiful post for her soon-to-be husband Rohit Handa:

She said, "We have mutually decided to have our wedding at our hometown Jalandhar. Earlier we were planning for a destination wedding, but then we felt that it's better to have our big day in our hometowns only."

Chetna reveals Udaariyaan cast attending her wedding

The Udaariyaan actress said, "Yes, of course, the Udaariyaan cast is nothing less than a family and almost everyone is invited and I'm trying my best that everyone is a part of the celebration. Some will attend the sangeet ceremony, a few will turn up on the wedding day and others will manage to attend the reception. So, somehow or the other Udaariyaan people will be a part of one the biggest events of my life."

Chetna Singh on her love story with Rohit Handa

She said, "Rohit and I were a part of a TV show Tu Patang Main Dor wherein we were playing the lead couple. Initially, I wasn't really fond of Rohit and I always felt, for some reason that he was arrogant, which he wasn't. He liked me from day one and was trying to woo me, however, I had my guard up high, because I faced a terrible break-up."

"I was very apprehensive about getting into a relationship after my break-up from a toxic relationship. I was in that relationship for a long time. At times, you imagine your future with a person and when things don't happen as per your thoughts, it gets very difficult to cope. However, with Rohit, everything was very different and things started to feel right."

Chetna Singh on falling for Rohit

"While I was skeptical in the beginning, Rohit's constant efforts were something that won me over. During our shoot, I used to feel homesick. I remember being low on health and home sick and thus Rohit arranged a surprise for me in the make-up room wherein he decorated the room with my family pictures. It was surreal and beautiful. For the longest time, I felt that the production people surprised me. However, my hairstylist told me that it was Rohit who planned the same."

Chetna Singh recalls realizing love for Rohit

"During our show, Rohit's father passed away and he had to go to his hometown. The production could only manage one person's leave that day and it had to be Rohit. However, I felt the need to be there with him and I requested the production house to grant me a leave also; it was difficult because we were both the lead actors of the show."

She added, "However, I anyhow wanted to be there with him and I had an argument with the production and I remember telling them that they could sack me, but my priority was to be with him. That day, I left the sets in the same costume and rushed to be with Rohit. That day, I figured out that I have feelings for him too and I informed my family about the same."

Chetna Singh on sealing the deal with Rohit

"I believe my seal-the-deal moment with Rohit was when he got my name inked on his chest. One fine day, he called me downstairs and when I went, he showed me my name written on his chest; that moment, I was speechless and decided that he certainly was the one for me. (Smiles)."

