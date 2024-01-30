Bigg Boss 17 has concluded and the celebrity contestants are back to their normal life. While some have been partying, others made a point to visit their hometowns. Ankita Lokhande finished her journey at the fourth spot. It was surprising for the audience as well as the host Salman Khan. However, Ankita took it in a positive stride and moved on with a smile.

Recently, Ankita took to her social media account to share a long note reminiscing her television journey from her first project Pavitra Rishta to Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita Lokhande is elated to get the new identity of 'Rishton Wali Ladki'

Ankita Lokhande entered the show along with her husband Vicky Jain and has always claimed to be an emotional person who gives her relationships the utmost importance. In no time, her dialogue, "Mai Rishton wali ladki hu" became popular. Taking to her Instagram, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared the glimpses from her first and latest project and thanked fans for their unwavering support.

She wrote, "Ek journey jo shuru hui thi Pavitra Rishta se, ab aur bhi zyada yaadgaar bann gayi ‘Rishton Wali Ladki’ ke pehechaan se! Mere liye haar ya jeet utni matter nahi karti, jitna aapka support karta hai aur aapke hi pyaar ne yaha tak pohochaya hai."

Have a look at Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post-

The Manikarnika actress added, "Of course, there were ups and downs...few left, few stayed but you guys stood by! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting & loving me. All the #AnkuHolics, thank you is a very short word for the efforts and love y’all poured in, but a virtual jhappi for you guys. Special thanks to @beingsalmankhan for your sweet words. Thank you @endemolshineind, @colors @officialjiocinema app for giving me this special chance."

Ankita Lokhande post Bigg Boss 17's finale

While the other finalists adhered to media interactions, Ankita Lokhande left the Bigg Boss 17 sets as soon as the grand finale concluded. Post the finale night, she met her friends including Anjali Arora among others. A few pictures of them were posted on the internet.

Last night, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain partied with their close friends like Nishant Bhatt, and Mishti Tyagi among others.

Salman Khan's encouraging words for Ankita Lokhande

The mega host of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan shared his thoughts after Ankita Lokhande's exit from the show. He mentioned that he was shocked with the update and felt like she was the deserving winner. He also added that as per the feedback he received, he believed that she might lift the trophy.

Furthermore, Salman lauded Ankita's gameplay in the show and mentioned that she had one of the most difficult journies in the show as compared to the contestants across seasons.

The Top 5 of Bigg Boss 17

Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar were the top 5 finalists of the show. Arun got evicted at the fifth spot while Ankita finished her journey at the fourth spot. Mannara bagged the second runner-up spot followed by Abhishek Kumar as the first runner-up. Munawar lifted the winner's trophy. He walked away with a cash prize of 50 lakh rupees and a luxurious car.

