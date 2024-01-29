Bigg Boss 17 came to an end on Sunday night, January 28. Many guests, celebrities, and comedians graced the show on this special night. Family members of the finalists and ex-contestants were also present to support the finalists. On this sparkling night, the Top 5: Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey, put their best foot forward by dressing up and looking their best.

Take a look at who wore what in the finale episode and vote for your favorite look:

Ankita Lokhande:

Ankita Lokhande one of 5 finalists, looked angelic in her pearl white saree with detailed embellishment. The saree also had a twist in it with a cape added to its overall allure. The cape featured pearl detailing with a long trail that touched the floor, making Ankita look like a fairy. Lokhande opted for a simple yet elegant sleek low bun hairdo. Her eyes shined bright as ever with lavender eyeshadow and neatly done eyebrows. Ankita completed her look with diamond danglers and a diamond bracelet. As always, the actress wore her wedding ring which added up to her glam look for the night.

Munawar Faruqui:

Munawar Faruqui’s look featured a black blazer with faux leather collars and white sleeves over a black turtleneck t-shirt. For jewelry, he opted for a chunky yet classy silver chain along with a mini dainty chain that highlighted his white sleeves. Perfect black trousers paired with unique white and black shoes completed Faruqui’s overall look.

Abhishek Kumar:

Abhishek Kumar slayed in his hot red look. The Udaariyaan actor emerged as a runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. Throughout the show, his look baffled the audience as he never failed to serve with his killer see-through shirts, making everyone his fan. For the finale, he went all classic in red and black. Abhishek Kumar wore a hot red colored blazer and trousers. His blazer featured black glittery sequin work. Abhishek also wore a black t-shirt beneath the blazer. For accessories, he went natural with his smile and a chain.

Mannara Chopra:

Mannara Chopra, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, looked no less than an emerald queen. She wore a shiny black tube corset along with a deep green full-sleeve blazer which featured green and black embellishment. She opted for a darker shade of green as her flared pants made her look standout. Mannara went for more bling as she wore golden earrings and a pearl bracelet.

She kept her hair minimal going with a sleek open hair look and glossy nude lips with black eyeshadow that surely complimented her personality as well as her outfit. Mannara looked nothing less than a boss lady.

Arun Mahasetty:

Arun Mahashetty looked royal as ever in his matte deep blue sherwani. The deep blue sherwani had intricate golden lace design on the borders of its hand as well as the collar. The decent-looking sherwani highlighted Arun’s personality profoundly. Similar colored trousers and shoes completed Arun’s look. Arun kept it simple without any accessories. Throughout the show, his looks were rather minimal and so was his finale look.

Vote for your favorite look now:

To note: The results of this poll will be declared tomorrow (January 30, Wednesday). Do vote for your favorite look and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for latest updates!

