Bigg Boss 17's Arun Mashettey aka Achanak Bhayanak's engagement video goes viral; Watch

Bigg Boss 17 is quite interesting. One of the unique selling points of this season is that makers have roped in contestants from different walks of life. From TV actors to Bollywood actors, married couples, rappers, and comedians, the lineup of contestants this season is quite impressive. One of the most loved contestants so far is Hyderabad's Arun Mashettey aka Achanak Bhayanak. Arun is a Gamer and a YouTuber.

Arun is happily married and has a two-year-old daughter. Ever since Arun was locked inside the controversial house, his wife Malak Mashettey has been sharing several videos of him. She recently dropped a throwback video and mentioned missing her husband.

Bigg Boss 17's Arun Mashettey aka Achanak Bhayanak's wife Malak recently uploaded an old video as she misses her husband. She uploaded their engagement video wherein the couple looked extremely happy. One can find it difficult to recognize Arun in the video as compared to his current look. His stubble and mustache are also missing in the video. The couple performs a dance right after the ring ceremony. The video ends with Arun planting a kiss on Malak's hand while she gives a peck on his forehead.

Have a look at the video uploaded by Bigg Boss 17's Arun's wife

Arun Mashettey's journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house

Arun is known for his one-liners and comic timing. He has been finding it difficult to adjust to the house. He has found friends in Tehelka Bhai (Sunny Aryaa) and Babu Bhaiya (Anurag Dobhal). Meanwhile, since his entry, Arun had two major fights with Abhishek Kumar and he has been seen condemning Abhishek's aggressive behavior time and again.

While Arun chose to be in the Dimag Room, in a recent reshuffle by Bigg Boss, he has been sent to the Dum Room.

Bigg Boss 17 dynamics so far

So far, in Bigg Boss 17, strong bonds have been created between Ankita Lokhande-VIcky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar. The audience are also enjoying the bond between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui.

