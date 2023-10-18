Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE Arun Mashetty: 'My only preparation for the show is to control my language'

Bigg Boss 17 has begun and how! The show has an exciting mix of celebrities from different walks of life. In the show, the makers have roped in celebrities from controversial backgrounds to the YouTube community to popular TV celebrities. The show looks quite promising. One of the most entertaining contestants this season is Gamer Arun Srikanth Mashettey aka Achanak Bhayanak. Before entering into the controversial house, Arun got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Arun Srikanth Mashettey on bagging Bigg Boss17

When asked about being a part of Bigg Boss 17, Aru said, "When I received the call from makers, I thought someone was playing a prank on me. However, after a couple of calls, I met the makers but didn't hear from them for a long time and I sort of forgot about it. They only got back to me recently and informed them that I've been finalized."

Have a look at Arun Srikanth Mashettey's grand entry in Bigg Boss 17

Arun on preparations for Bigg Boss 17

"Honestly, there was not much to prepare for Bigg Boss 17, however, one thing I really worked on is to control my language (laughs). While gaming, I'm known for being spontaneous and that's how my stage name - Achanak Bhayanak was coined. Having said that, I think, inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, I'd work on my language and not say anything spontaneously."

Arun on staying away from his wife and daughter

Arun is happily married to his foreigner wife and has a beautiful daughter. Speaking about staying away from the duo, Arun said, "I'm sure it is going to be very difficult as I haven't stayed apart from them for a long period. I am really fond of my daughter and love her dearly. She is the Laxmi of my house and I don't know how I will survive without her."

Arun Srikanth Mashettey chose to be a part the Makaan no.2, which is Dimaag. Arun is winning the hearts of the viewers with his one-liners and comic timing. He is seen bonding pretty well with Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhodal, and Munawar Faruqui. Other popular contestants on the show are Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Aishwarya Sharma among others.

