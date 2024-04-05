Following her participation in Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha Khan rose to fame and witnessed a huge surge in her fan following. The actress is all set to star in an upcoming Dulquer Salman starrer, the details of which are yet to be unveiled. Meanwhile, Ayesha sat down for an interview with a media portal and opened up about her casting couch experience.

Ayesha Khan shares her casting couch experience

In a recent interaction, Ayesha Khan sat down and revealed her casting couch experiences. The Bigg Boss 17 fame stated that she was once approached for a photo shoot session after joining an agency and hence was given a few outfits in which the pictures were to be clicked. She said, "Unhone teen chaar kapde laaye and kaha ki iss ko pehen ke hum photos click karenge. Mai bahut excited thi (He brought 3-4 clothes and said that we will click photos wearing these. I was very excited)."

Divulging further, Ayesha explained that she was given a black top to wear that featured sheer and netted designs. She then added that the photographer asked her to wear the top without having any other piece of cloth worn inside as they needed a bit of 'seductive' and 'sensual' pictures. Explaining more about the incident, Ayesha elaborated that she told them that it was not possible to do so.

Speaking further, the Bigg Boss 17 fame mentioned that there would have been two people before her during the photo shoot, and the photographer assured her that they wouldn't be taking any pictures with inappropriate angles. Ayesha Khan stated that she was told that several popular actors, including Madhuri Dixit, had to do all this stuff. The actress underlined how many people told her that she would not get any work in the South industry until she had experienced such casting couch incidents.

Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant and claimed to have shared a history with Munawar Faruqui. During her time on the show, she formed a friendly bond with Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and other contestants.

