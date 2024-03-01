Trigger Warning: The following article talks about sexual harassment

Making a name in the entertainment world isn't a cakewalk. From struggling for years to being replaced at the end moment, several biggest celebrities have had disappointing experiences in their lives until they achieved success in the showbiz world.

Amidst this, the discussion about casting couch has taken center stage as numerous celebrities, be it male or female, have encountered horrible experiences. One among them is Ankita Lokhande!

Ankita Lokhande doesn't need any introduction! The actress gained enough name and fame after she starred in the hit show Pavitra Rishta. She recently did Bigg Boss 17 and again impressed her fans with her real personality. Recently, Ankita appeared on Hauterrfly's talk show and spoke about her shocking casting couch experience that happened when she was just 19 years old.

Ankita Lokhande reveals horrible casting couch experience:

When asked about the same, Ankita Lokhande said, "Yes, it happened to me. It (casting couch) happened in Mumbai. It happened for a South film. I had given an audition, I got a call saying, 'You have been selected.' I was supposed to go to sign and I told them, 'Yes, I will come to the hotel.' I even told my mother that I am going and I will get the signing amount."

Advertisement

She explained, "Even I thought how did it happen so easily. My destiny is not that good. So when I went in the hotel, they called me in and asked my coordinator to stand outside." When asked if it was a big hotel in Juhu, Ankita said, "Yes."

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's post here-

The Bigg Boss 17 fame continued, "They said, 'You have to compromise.' I was just 19 at that time. At that time, it was like 'I want to be a heroine and that phase was on.' I played smart because I did not want to hear that I had to sleep with someone. So I asked them, 'What kind of a compromise? Do you want me to go to a party with your producers, finances?' So I played it very smart so that I don't get to hear that what they were supposed to say."

Further, she revealed, "He said then, 'You have to sleep with the producer' and I just got up and I said, 'I don't think your producer needs a talent, they need a girl to sleep with and I am not that one.' I just walked out. He said, 'I promise to take you in the film. I will try.' I said, 'You promise me, you do whatever you want to do, I don't want to do the film now. I am done.'"

Ankita decided not to do films:

Ankita explained, "That day I realized this industry or anywhere, I cannot give anyone the right to any person who can ask me that I have to sleep with them. I felt so low about myself that how could someone say this to me? That day I decided, I was not going to do films. I don't want to do films. Because I don't give right to anyone, it's dirty and then I decided whatever happens, I am happy with my Television industry. After that, I got this opportunity of Pavitra Rishta and I happily did that."

About Ankita Lokhande's upcoming project:

Currently, Ankita Lokhande is gearing up for her upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In this movie, she shares the screen with Randeep Hooda, who is not only her co-star but also the director. This biographical film revolves around the life of Veer Savarkar, a prominent historical figure in India's struggle for independence. The film is slated to release on March 22, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande reveals what special advice she and Vicky Jain received from Salman Khan after Bigg Boss 17