Undeniably, Bigg Boss is such a reality show that it is termed controversial for all the right reasons. Despite this fact, the show manages to attract viewers by introducing several engaging and captivating twists that keep them glued to the screen. Well, currently, there is buzz regarding Bigg Boss OTT 3. The second season of the OTT version of the show garnered massive success, and the buzz around the third season is currently the talk of the town.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the contestants list for Bigg Boss OTT 3, a few names have surfaced but have not been confirmed. Reports suggest that the show's makers have reached out to a few celebrities and are in talks with them. Here's the detailed report.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

As of now, no confirmed details about Bigg Boss OTT 3 have shown up yet. However, there are rumors of negotiations with well-known celebrities and the producers of the show. Initially, there were speculations surrounding the Bigg Boss 17 contestant Vicky Jain that he would be seen in the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. Things were partially settled after he refuted the claims.

Meanwhile, there are certain media reports that claim that the makers are in talks with the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. These two actors were terminated from the show due to their alleged unprofessional behavior. Their exit from the show created a notable controversy, and the makers found their replacement in no time.

Have a look at Pratiksha Honmukhe's social media post:

Apart from these, reports surfaced about the show's outreach to Dalljiet Kaur. She is known for her role as Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. If the rumors are to be believed, it will not be the actress's first time participating in Bigg Boss. She made headlines during her stint as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13.

Some other popular names that have appeared on the table and are speculated to be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3 include Sheezan Khan, Maxtern, Thugesh, and Rohit Zinjurke, among others. Sheezan Khan rose to fame after portraying the lead role in the periodical drama Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actor was sent behind bars in connection with the Tunisha Sharma suicide case.

Maxtern is a YouTuber who recently made headlines due to his feud with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav. The controversy between Elvish Yadav and Maxtern started with an online debate. On the other hand, Rohit Zinjurke is a social media and internet personality who gained popularity during the TikTok days. Even now, he has a huge fan following on his social media profiles.

Tentative list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants:

Sheezan Khan

Maxtern

Pratiksha Honmukhe

Shehzada Dhami

Thugesh

Rohit Khatri

Arhan Behll

Daljeet Kaur

Sreeram Chandra

Aryanshi Sharam

Sankey Upadhyay

Tushar Silawat

Rohit Zinjurke

Mohd. Saria

NOTE: The list of contestants mentioned above is just a tentative list. As of now, no name has been confirmed as the contestant of the Bigg Boss OTT 3.

About Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT debuted in 2021 and is said to be the digital series of the reality show Bigg Boss. It was won by Divya Agarwal. Last year, it had its second season airing on 17 June 2023. The grand finale saw the wild card entrant Elvish Yadav emerge as the winner, and Abhishek Malhan ended up as the runner-up. Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt were the other finalists.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will start airing from 15th May, 2024.

