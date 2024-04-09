Ever since Bigg Boss 17 was over, ardent fans have been anticipating the release of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The makers created the OTT version of the show, and it has turned out to be a success. This is the reason that the audience is highly expecting the show to return with its third season of the OTT version.

Well, for the last few days, speculations have been doing the rounds on the internet. Buzz states that Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to launch soon. Not only this, reports suggest that negotiations are underway with various well-known celebrities.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 to start soon

After a hit season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT, makers are speculated to bring in a brand new season. As per the reports, BB OTT 3 will start premiering on May 15, 2024. Well, an official confirmation has yet to be made. However, no specific details have been revealed in the speculative reports.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

As far as the contestants are concerned, the names are not confirmed. However, there is certain speculation concerning a few celebrities. There is buzz that Vicky Jain might participate in the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT season. Reportedly, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe might appear as the contestants.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 proved to be successful. It started premiering on June 17, 2023, and Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner, while Abhishek Malhan was the first runner-up. The other contestants to reach the finale were Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt. Well, Elvish was the wild card entrant and managed to rise to fame owing to his stint in the show.

Other contestants on the show were Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Aaliya Siddiqui, Puneet Kumar, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, and Aashika Bhatia.

