EXCLUSIVE: Chandni Bhagwanani on playing Pakhi in Anupamaa: 'Got death threats for playing negative roles'

Star Plus show Anupamaa has taken a major twist with a lot of dynamics between the characters being changed. The show witnessed a few farewells of actors and also a few additions.

Muskan Bamne who played the character of Pakhi in the show has quit the show and now actress Chandni Bhagwanani has stepped into the shoes of the actress and will be seen as Pakhi in the show. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Chandni opened up on her first day shoot at Anupamaa sets and more.

Chandni Bhagwanani reveals her first thoughts on taking up Anupamaa

Chandni said, "I was a little scared to take up the show as it is a grey character. I had played a negative role twice and when I was doing Sanjeevani as a negative character, I used to get a lot of hate online and even death threats. I had made up my mind to not take up a negative character after that. However, now I have made myself understand that online hatred is the proof that the actor is playing the part of perfection."

Have a look at Chandni Bhagwanani's post on Instagram posing in a stylish outfit

Chandni further added, "I've played three shows in the lead roles namely Amita Ka Amit, Jhalli Anjali, and Tumhi Ho Bandhu but my mother hasn't watched any of them because she doesn't watch television. The only show she watches is Anupamaa. I'm happy for the fact that my Mom will see me being a part of her favorite show."

Advertisement

She said, "I also had questions regarding the show taking a further leap but the Creatives explained to me that I shouldn't stress more as that's not the plan currently, and even if they decide to do that, I wouldn't be asked to play a 40-year-old because obviously, I don't look like one."

Chandni Bhagwanani reveals being nervous on the sets of Anupamaa

Narrating about her first day on the sets of Anupamaa, Chandni said, "I was a little nervous because it is a replacement character. The actress who played the character earlier has done an impressive job and people love her as Pakhi. I was thinking what if the cast and crew feel that they like the earlier character better? However, the atmosphere on the sets was extremely positive and people were very welcoming."

"The actors gave me little input and briefed me about Pakhi's undercurrent relations with them so that I could perform accordingly. After I performed my first scene they appreciated me and told me that I caught the nerve of the character well. Everyone was very helpful and supportive," she said.

Chandni Bhagwanani on meeting Rupali Ganguly

On meeting Rupali Ganguly, Chandni said "So, Rupali jee and I were shooting in different units as she's shown to be in America. During lunchtime, I introduced myself to her and she was like, 'Oh! You are playing my Sweety'. I told her how much I adore her and she instantly said, 'Woh sab khaane ke baad bolna' (laughs). She made me very comfortable and included me in during lunchtime as well."

Chandni Bhagwanani on her character graph

She said, "By far, Pakhi has been taking her mother for granted and also misbehaved with her many times. However, Anupamaa had said earlier that Pakhi would understand her pain better once she became a mother. And now, Pakhi has a four-year-old daughter and during her motherhood, she might realize her mistakes. There will be many emotional scenes for the viewers to witness and the mother-daughter bond might also get highlighted."

Apart from Chandani, the show also witnessed Dill Mill Gayye actress Sukriti Kandpal entering the show as Anuj's love interest.

ALSO READ: Muskan Bamne confirms quitting Anupamaa; Chandhini Bhagwanani to replace her as Pakhi