Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were terminated by the show's producers, followed by unprofessional behavior. Overnight, the actors were replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani. The news shocked the entire television world, as the producer sacked two important faces of the show. In the past, too, many such instances of controversial exits of actors from TV shows have occurred. Have a look at a few of them here.

1. Paras Kalnawat from Anupamaa

Paras Kalnawat played the goodie two-shoed Samar Shah in Anupamaa. He was reportedly not happy with his character graph in the show. He was offered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and was keen on doing the show. However, the show's producer terminated his contract, stating that Kalnawat accepted the offer of another show on a rival channel without their consent. The controversy continued, followed by Kalnawat claiming a toxic working environment on Anupamaa sets.

Have a look at Paras Kalnawat's video from his current project:

2. Shilpa Shinde from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

A major feud occurred between the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Shilpa Shinde. Shinde wanted a payment hike, which the makers didn't adhere to. Shilpa stopped reporting to the sets, putting the makers and channel in jeopardy. The makers utilized a dupe with her face in a veil and introduced a twist to support the change. Later, Shubhangi Atre was roped in to play the iconic character of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

3. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal walked out of the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and claimed to have a toxic environment. She also filed an F.I.R. against the show's producer, Asit Modi. The controversy stayed fresh for a long time. Recently, actress Monaz Mevawala replaced Bansiwal as the new Roshan in the show.

4. Shailesh Lodha from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Shailesh Lodha played Tarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He left the show abruptly, claiming that he was disrespected by the producer. He also called out the production house for delayed payments. The makers later roped in Sachin Shroff to replace Lodha as Mr. Mehta in the show.

5. Gashmeer Mahajani from Imlie

Gashmeer Mahajani played the lead character of Aditya Kumar Tripathi in Imlie opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The actor left the show after his contract was over and didn't head for a contract renewal. As per reports, Gashmeer wanted to move towards greener pastures. While the makers brought a replacement for Mahajani, they had to change the course of the story by introducing a new lead (Fahmaan Khan) opposite Imlie.

6. Giaa Manek from Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Like Paras, Giaa wanted to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, things didn't materialize, and the actress left the show to pursue the dance-based reality show. Back then, Giaa as Gopi Bahu was the talk of the town, and audiences adored her. It seemed difficult for the makers to get a new actress accepted. However, when Devoleena Bhattacharjee was roped in for the show, she instantly won many hearts.