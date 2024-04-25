On the fateful evening of March 18, 2024, Rajan Shahi's Director Kut Production announced the termination of two of its prominent actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

The official statement mentioned that the decision was taken because of Dhami's unprofessional behavior along with rumored girlfriend Pratiksha's inability to meet the character's requirements. There was a lot of debate about the controversy. While a few people sided with their favorites Dhami and Honmukhe, others lauded Rajan Shahi, and I would agree that Rajan Shahi was justified in his decision. Read on to know why.

Nothing's bigger than the show

I firmly believe that nothing is bigger than the project. A TV show is more important than the actors involved in it as a lot of people depend on it for their livelihood. I concur that it is not an actor that makes a show, but a show that makes actors, popular and loved.

Take a look at Shehzada Dhami's video from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days here:

Nia Sharma's portrayal of Maanvi in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Shweta Tiwari's iconic role as Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Parth Samthaan's captivating performance as Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yariaan, Jennifer Winget's portrayal of Dr. Ridhima, and Sanaya Irani's memorable character Gunjan from Miley Jab Hum Tum have all left a lasting impact on the audience.

These shows and their characters have played a significant role in garnering attention for these talented actors. It is important for actors to never underestimate the value of their shows and to express gratitude for the opportunities they have been given. Being recognized among the multitude of actors in the industry is a privilege that should never be taken for granted.

A show is made by a team, not any individual actor

The ongoing production of a show supports the livelihoods of over 100 families, including spot dadas, electricians, hair and light department staff, DOPs, post-production team members, and actors. The financial well-being of many individuals relies on the success of the show. Shahi, in order to protect the future of these families, had to make a tough call by letting go of two actors whose behavior was disrupting the smooth operation of the set.

The abrupt end of a television show may not have a significant impact on an actor who earns a substantial income, but it will undoubtedly have a profound effect on the daily wage laborer who relies on their pay to meet their basic needs.

Rajan Shahi took a stand for his team

Allegedly, Shehzada insisted that the rest of the crew members refer to him as 'Sir'. During a heated argument, Shehzada and Pratiksha temporarily halted the filming and demanded the removal of a specific worker from the set. With deep admiration for nearly all of his crew members, whether they were senior cast members or spot dadas, Shahi declined to tolerate such conduct and made the just decision to replace the actors.

Challenges by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has successfully run for fifteen years, which is a significant achievement considering the current trend of shows being canceled within a few months. Through my research, it is evident that the journey of the show's creators was not without challenges.

From Hina Khan quitting the show to receiving an ultimatum from the channel and the threat of the show's closure, to facing Rohan Mehra's exit and conjecture surrounding issues with Mohsin Khan and Harshad Chopda, the makers seemed to have had enough of the starry tantrums they faced throughout the show's history, and it had to end someday.

When newbies Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe started throwing tantrums at the crew during the show, Shahi may have reached a tipping point. As a result, he made a decision that shocked the entire industry. This decision will also serve as a lesson for other actors to control their behavior on set and remain grounded.

Actors must realize that the same show that brings them fame can also lead to their downfall if they handle the attention incorrectly. This termination also highlights the fleeting nature of fame for some actors; what truly sustains an actor in the long haul is the portrayal of their character in the show.

Conclusion

Although I am eager to learn about Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's side of the story, it is evident that the producers had little choice but to address the tantrums on set to maintain efficiency, considering the daily pressure of airing seven episodes per week.

