In a shocking turn of events, the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took the industry by surprise by terminating two of the main actors of the show overnight owing to their unprofessional behavior. On March 18, 2024, Rajan Shahi terminated the contracts of actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. It was said that the actors were hindering the smooth functioning of the shooting process on the sets of their show with their unprofessional behavior. There were also instances when Dhami apparently mistreated the crew of the show.

Soon after, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani were roped in to replace Dhami and Honmukhe in the show. We tried contacting Shehzada to find out his side of the store, and he finally spoke to us. Read on to know more.

Shehzada Dhami doesn't feel 'ready' to speak on the controversy

While our calls to Dhami went unanswered for a few days, the actor decided to receive the call and talk to us this afternoon. When asked about his take on the controversy and requested to share his side of the story, Shehzada said, "Mujhe kuch nahi kehna hai isspar (I don't want to say anything on this.) I am not ready to talk about it yet."

We asked Dhami about his next move in terms of his career, and he said, "Jo hoga, woh aap log dekh hi lege (Whatever I take up, you'll get to know).

Have a look at Shehzada Dhami's fun reel from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

There were reports about Shehzada Dhami doing Bigg Boss OTT 3 after being ousted from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. When asked about the same, the actor didn't admit or deny the news. He said, "Mai kuch tippani nahi karna chahta hoon isspar. (I don't want to comment on it.)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars actors like Samridhii Shukla, Shruti Ulfat, and Anita Raaj, among others.

