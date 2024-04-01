Deepali Pansare REACTS to YRKKH's Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe's termination: 'Actors must keep their

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, actress Deepali Pansare opened up about the termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Hinmukhe’s termination from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress spoke about the duties of an actor.

Deepali’s reaction to Shehzada and Pratiksha’s termination

In a candid interview with ETimes TV, actress Deepali opened up about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s controversial exit of main lead actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the show. Pansare, who has essayed several roles in various daily soaps, is immensely dedicated towards her work; therefore, she stated, “Actors must keep their professional and personal life separate. That shouldn’t come to sets.”

Moving further, she said, “If you are working for 12 hours, then punctuality, good performance and hard work are really important.” Deepali, who has given more than two decades to the television industry, shared the mantra for a successful career in the industry, punctuality, good performance, and hard work, while commenting on the Shehzada and Pratiksha terminations. Later, she stated, “One cannot have biases between senior actors or newcomers. I wouldn't want to comment on what recently happened, as I wasn't on the show's sets and didn't know what actually happened there.”

Deepali Pansare’s new character in Jhanak

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress is excited about her new character in the leading show, Jhanak, where she will be essaying the role of Mrinalini, who is a strict and intimidating person. Although Deepali cannot connect with her character, she is ready to take on the challenge as an actress. She believes that only those who break out of their comfort zone fulfil the definition of an actor.

Later in her interview, she said, “With this one, I am trying my best to convince my viewers that I am such a strict and intimidating person as a school principal.”

Deepali Pansare’s favourite character

Further in the interview, Pansare opened up about her favourite character throughout her career, which is Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kei, because it had many interesting shades to play. Later, she puts her expectations of the characters straight, saying, “I enjoyed playing Kamini thoroughly. I am more keen on having good characters than the jewellery and looks that the character would have.” Clearly, the actress craves good roles rather than good appearances on television.

She added how particular she is while picking up her character. Deepali never picks up the character for the sake that she has been offered; she ponders on it, therefore she believes that the audience is going to love her character.

Other television shows of Deepali Pansare

Deepali has graced the industry for more than two decades with her charm and has given many hit shows throughout her career. Some of which are, Hum Ladkiyan, Shakuntala, Dill Mill Gayye, Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and more.

