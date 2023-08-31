Why did Sanaya Irani call Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Barun Sobti ‘cheap’?

Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani met each other for the first time on the sets of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and were quick to become friends. Their onscreen characters Arnav and Khushi were also immensely loved by all and the two became a household name. It’s been more than 10 years since the show aired, yet it still enjoys popularity among viewers. Even after so many years, the two continued being not just great friends but became part of each other’s family. Now, they have captured the attention of the netizens with their hilarious social media posts.

Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani’s recent social media post

The internet is caught up in the trend of a riddle currently. It goes, “Can you answer this? There are 10 people in a room. You go in and kill 8 of those 10, how many people actually remain in that room? Reply with your answer and I will dm you. If you’re wrong, you’ll have to repost it with who you’ve lost to.” Almost every other account, including many celebrities, has posted this riddle. Barun Sobti wrote that he lost to Sanaya Irani. However, this is not all. A few hours after posting this, he posted another Instagram story where he wrote that he wanted to apologize to those whose time he had wasted with that riddle.

Check out the riddle here:

Barun Sobti's Instagram story reads, "To all those people whose precious times I have wanted with this riddle, my apologies. Please do not take this as a sign of my intellect. As for me, har ek friend zaroori hota hai. #ifyouknowyouknow" He also tagged Sanaya on this post and added a red heart emoji. To this, the actress reshared the post on her story and wrote, "Cheap ladka."

Here's the post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Barun Sobti is making waves outside the television industry. He worked in a few films and is currently exploring the OTT space. His latest project Kohrra took the internet by storm. Other notable projects include Asur 2, and Badtameez Dil, among others. He was also seen in movies like 22 Yards, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, and others.

