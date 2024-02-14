Television shows come and go, and few of them remain in our hearts forever. One such show falling in the genre of romantic drama is Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. With Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani as the lead couple, it was one of those entertaining shows that had everything in it. From lovely romance to cute little fights, endless drama to exceptional twists, it emerged as a popular show.

If you have been an ardent fan of Indian daily soaps, there is barely a chance that you would not have gotten hooked on Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The perfect chemistry between Barun and Sanaya was one of the major highlights that grabbed the attention of the viewers. Apart from them, the rom-com featured Daljiet Kaur, Akshay Dogra, and Deepali Pansare in pivotal roles.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon QUIZ

It has been more than a decade since Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon went off-air. However, even today, fans go down memory lane and recall the times when the show created a huge buzz. So, Pinkvilla brings you an interesting quiz about the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

If you are a true fan of Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani and have followed it sincerely, then you would surely be able to answer these questions. Here you go!

