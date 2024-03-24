Dance Deewane 4, the popular dance reality show has been in the spotlight ever since it premiered. The show is known to have an amazing line-up of contestants belonging to different age groups. As Holi is just a day away, Dance Deewane 4 judge Madhuri Dixit Nene shared her plans and revealed how she will be celebrating the festival of colors on the sets of the show.

Madhuri Dixit Nene gets candid about her Holi plans:

Expressing her thoughts about celebrating Holi, Madhuri Dixit Nene, says, “This time during Holi, I feel like I'll miss my children. They are not here; they are at university. But I will celebrate with friends; all friends will come together. Whether we will play with colors or not, I am not sure, but everyone will come together."

She continued, "That's the significance of this occasion - to be together with everyone, with parents, with children, with friends, celebrating Holi. Celebrating Holi with Dance Deewane feels wonderful because the entire team is also our family. So, when we celebrate Holi with them and their families, it's a lot of fun. I extend my heartfelt Holi wishes to all our fans!”

Watch Dance Deewane 4 promo here-

About Dance Deewane 4 upcoming episode:

Speaking about the upcoming episodes of the show, superstar Govinda and his wife Sunita will be seen appearing as the special guests on the show. To honor his legacy, the contestants of Dance Deewane 4 will be seen celebrating Govinda special where they will perform on Govinda's evergreen songs. The makers have released back-to-back promos giving the audiences a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In the promos, we see Govinda and Sunita enjoying the performances put forward by all the contestants

About Dance Deewane 4:

Through Dance Deewane 4, children-teenagers to adult-senior citizens, aspiring dancers of all age groups have received a platform to showcase their exceptional moves and prove themselves.

Judged by Suneil Shetty and Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dance Deewane 4 premiered on February 3. The show is hosted by talented comedienne, Bharti Singh. The show airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

