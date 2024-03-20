Dance Deewane 4 this captivating viewers with its stellar performances. By keeping the stage open for the dance prodigies of all age groups, the reality show has been garnering huge attention. The frequent banter between judges Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty acts as one of the inviting factors for the show. Colors TV Has uploaded a new promo that shows Govinda and his wife gracing Dance Deewane 4.

Who is Madhuri Dixit's favorite?

As Govinda and his wife Sunita arrive on the stage of Dance Deewane 4, Madhuri Dixit turns towards her co-judge Suniel Shetty and tells him, "Suniel, you are still my favorite but after him (Govinda)." Listening to her lines, Govinda replies, "Humein Madhuri jaisi koi mili hi nahi. Mili nahi toh baat aage badhi hi nahi. Baat aage badhi hi nahi toh shaadi huyi hi nahi (I never found anyone like Madhuri. since I didn't meet anyone like her, things did not move forward. The things did not progress further, so the marriage did not take place)."

Participating in the banter, Govinda's wife quips, "I don't mind Madhuri." The next moment, Suniel Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, and Govinda laugh delightedly. Meanwhile, the Coolie No.1 actor comments, "I love this Dance Deewane. Yahan aake meri nikal padi hai (I am having fun here)."

Colors TV has uploaded the promo with the caption, "Dance Deewane ke manch par aaye Jodi No. 1, Govinda aur Sunita. Dekhiye #DanceDeewane, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Watch the promo here:

About Dance Deewane

Hosted by Bharti Singh, Dance Deewane is a reality show that features participants from all age groups performing on the stage. From regional dance forms to hip hop, Bollywood style to classical, it acknowledges them all. As already mentioned, Suniel Shetty and Madhur Dixit serve as the judges. To keep the viewers intrigued, the show keeps having guests to maintain the entertainment factor. Dance Deewane 4 started premiering on March 3, 2024, after Bigg Boss 17 wrapped up.

