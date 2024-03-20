Tejasswi Prakash, known for her captivating performances on screen, has once again stolen the spotlight with her recent traditional avatar. The Naagin actress, who is adored by fans for her grace and elegance, recently shared glimpses from a stunning photoshoot where she donned a mesmerizing saree from the renowned luxury clothing brand, MADZIN. It's not just her beauty that caught our attention, but also the price of the saree. Let's decode her look.

Tejasswi Prakash's recent photoshoot in saree

Yesterday, the Bigg Boss 15 winner uploaded a series of pictures on her social media and wrote, "A love affair with my saree". In this ethereal ensemble, Tejasswi Prakash exuded timeless beauty in a fuschia pink silk satin georgette saree, intricately adorned with an embroidered silk dupion border. The light golden embroidered border added an edge to the otherwise plain saree.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash's look here:

The saree, available on the brand's website, is a testament to exquisite craftsmanship and style, priced at Rs. 54,500. What truly sets this look apart is the contemporary twist Tejasswi brings with the ensemble. She effortlessly paired the saree with a twist knot blouse in matching color, adding a modern flair to the traditional attire. The fusion of traditional elements with a touch of contemporary design reflects Tejasswi's unique sense of style.

Advertisement

Complementing her resplendent attire, Tejasswi opted for radiant makeup, featuring glossy lips that added a hint of allure to her look. A delicate dangler graced her ear, accentuating her natural beauty, while a tiny stone stud bindi adorned her forehead, adding a traditional touch to her ensemble.

If you want to recreate the actress' breathtaking traditional look, start by investing in a saree with similar features, such as a vibrant color like fuschia pink and intricate embroidery along the border. Look for a blouse that complements the saree, preferably in the same color, and opt for a modern twist like the twist knot blouse or spaghetti strap or halterneck to add a contemporary touch.

When it comes to makeup, aim for a radiant complexion with glossy lips for a subtle yet glamorous finish. Keep the accessories minimal but impactful, such as delicate earrings and a stone bindi to complete the look with finesse. Remember, confidence is key when carrying off traditional attire, so wear it with pride and grace, just like Tejasswi herself.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Ankita Lokhande to Shehnaaz Gill; check out who wore what for glam night