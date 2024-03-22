Dance Deewane 4 PROMO: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja pokes fun at him, says ‘Mera muh mat khulwayein’

Dance Deewane 4 is churning out enthralling episodes. The show is grabbing attention for its interesting bunch of contestants from all age groups. Besides outstanding performances, and funny exchanges between the judges Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty, punchlines from the host, Bharti Singh add an extra element of excitement for the viewers. In the coming episode of Dance Deewane 4, Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja will appear as special guests.

Govinda and Sunita’s hilarious banter

The new promo of Dance Deewane 4 uploaded on the official handle of ColorsTV begins with an exceptionally well-choreographed performance from Anjali and Sharvari on Govinda’s hit number Tum Toh Dhokebaaz Ho from the film Saajan Chale Sasural. The dance fiesta from the duo impresses the judges. Madhuri calls it a ‘mind blowing’ presentation as it was a different take on the song.

Post the performance, Sunita goes on to comment that the song fits Govinda’s personality. When the actor says that it partially describes him, Sunita leaves everyone in splits of laughter with her reply. She states, “Kuch zyada hi fit bethta hai. Mera muh na khulwayein (It fits you a lot. Don’t make me open my mouth).”

Suniel persuades Sunita to tell more. To this, Govinda says, “Ise zyada maza aaraha hai. Next time iski wife ke saath aunga (He is enjoying it a lot. Will come with hism wife next time).” In the later part of the promo, Nithin and Gaurav pulsate the energy of the dance floor with their electrifying performance. They receive a standing ovation from the panel.

The caption of the promo reads, “Govinda ke gaano par dikhega Bollywood ka classic jalwa (Bollywood’s charm will be depicted through Govinda’s songs).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Dance Deewane 4:

About Dance Deewane 4

Dance Deewane aired its first season in June 2018. It sees a competition between talented dancers from various age groups. The participants are divided into three age categories, with the first generation featuring the youngest dancers and the third generation having the oldest ones.

The 4th chapter of Dance Dewaane premiered on February 3, 2024. It has Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty in the judging panel. The show airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

