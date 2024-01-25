Dance Deewane PROMO: Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty's jaws drop seeing 73-year-old contestant's 'item' dance

Dance Deewane, the popular dance reality show, is about to premiere on screens, and fans can't wait for it to go live. Several people of all age groups have begun auditioning for the dance reality show. The makers of the reality show are grabbing the attention of the audience by releasing back-to-back promos on social media. In one of the latest promos, a 73-year-old contestant was seen setting the stage on fire with her moves.

73-year-old contestant's dance impresses judges

A few hours ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of Dance Deewane on its official social media handle. The promo shows a 73-year-old woman performing Kathak on Bhool Bhulaiyaa's song Mere Dholna. The contestant then tells the judges, "Main toh ek item dance karne wali thi (I was supposed to do an item dance)." Madhur Dixit and Suniel Shetty express their surprise and say, "Item?"

The contestant continues, "Lekin meri beti boli 'Mom Madhuri ke samne aise hi dance karna' (But my daughter said 'Mom do Kathak in front of Madhuri)." It is then seen that Suniel Shetty insists the contestant perform an item dance and says, "Arey kijiye na (Hey, do it)." It is then seen that the 73-year-old contestant dances on Chikni Chameli in her Kathak costume.

Watch Dance Deewane's promo here-

Madhuri Dixit and Suniel then discuss how the 73-year-old contestant has set the stage on fire. Suniel praises the contestant, saying, "Dance ki koi umar hoti nahi hai (There's no age for dancing)." Madhuri also cheers the contestant as she performs. Bharti Singh joins the contestant while she dances.

The caption of this promo reads, "No matter what age, ab sab honge ek samaan on the Dance Deewane stage.Dekhiye #DanceDeewane 3rd February se, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

More about Dance Deewane:

Dance Deewane has opened its arms to aspiring dancers of all age groups. The show promises to provide a platform for talented dancers across the nation. The makers are releasing back-to-back promos of the show that have kept the audience intrigued. Dance Deewane's fourth season is all set to premiere soon, with Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty being the judges.

The show will be hosted by Bharti Singh. Dance Deewane will air from February 3 and go live at 9:30 pm every Saturday and Sunday. The show will be replacing Bigg Boss 17.

